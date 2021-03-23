Best Fortnite Gun Game codes for Creative mode - Dexerto

One of the most beloved modes in Fortnite Creative is the classic Gun Game, so we’ve rounded up the best and most unique map codes you can play right now.

Fortnite’s popular Creative mode was first introduced by Epic Games back in 2018. The massive sandbox experience gives players the freedom to create the map of their dreams in multiple genres including Hide and Seek, Deathrun, and even Horror.

One of the most popular modes is Gun Game, which keeps things simple. If you’ve played shooters before, you’ll probably know the rules: With each elimination, you get a new weapon, and the first player to get an elimination with every weapon wins.

Below, you’ll find a list of the best Gun Game map codes you can play right now, from traditional maps like Summer Time and Fantasy Princess to incredible remakes of Modern Warfare 2 and GoldenEye locations.

Best Gun Game map codes in Fortnite

Name Code Creator Summer Time Gun Game 5497-9533-0527 The Slurp Terminal (Modern Warfare 2) Gun Game 4340-5772-0250 Jakko Among Us Gun Game 1665-4835-6529 Tact The Underworld Gun Game 5719-7469-6732 ocdfx Trick or Treatin’! Gun Game 2554-0350-2054 jesse-ocegueda FortCraft Gun Game 3423-7109-4953 jeremiahg2005 N64 GoldenEye Temple 4396-1463-7998 junior-chubb Fantasy Princess Gun Game 2933-9593-6272 IFrost Origins Sundown Showdown 5043-5771-6731 Krootzy

There are more details about each Gun Game map below, with screenshots and information about their unique features so you can figure out which ones you want to play first.

Each one is great, though, so we’d recommend giving them all a go next time you’re in the mood for some serious Gun Game action.

Summer Time Gun Game: 5497-9533-0527

Who doesn’t love a day at the beach? If you can’t get there in real life, live vicariously through your favorite Fortnite character in this Summer Time Gun Game map. Fast food trucks, a ferris wheel, even a boardwalk with fairground games… it’s all here. So head down to Slurp Beach and be the first to get 25 eliminations.

Terminal (Modern Warfare 2) Gun Game: 4340-5772-0250

Gamers who grew up playing Call of Duty probably have a soft spot in their hearts for the Terminal map from Modern Warfare 2, and now they can play it in Fortnite! This spot-on remake from Jakko is just as you remember it, with a giant plane and kiosks to explore. Up to 16 players can join in, and the first to 30 eliminations wins.

Among Us Gun Game: 1665-4835-6529

Among Us is one of the most unexpected gaming hits in recent memory, so much so that it even got its own LTM in Fortnite. If you prefer Gun Games to murder mysteries, though, this Creative map could be perfect for you. The action takes place on The Skeld, the original map from Among Us, complete with Vents to teleport you to different rooms.

The Underworld Gun Game: 5719-7469-6732

In this incredibly stylish map, players fight to “save their soul from the fiery inferno known as The Underworld” and be the first to 30 wins against up to 16 opponents. With gargoyle statues and orange lighting, the design really sets the tone. It’s certainly one of the most unique Gun Game maps we’ve played.

Trick or Treatin’! Gun Game: 2554-0350-2054

Every day is Halloween – the best holiday, of course – in this typical suburban street. Decorations like spider webs and pumpkins set the mood, and if you go trick or treating around the neighborhood you might find something good. The first person to 20 eliminations wins on this spooky free-for-all map.

FortCraft Gun Game: 3423-7109-4953

Fortnite and Minecraft remain two of the most popular games in the world, so crossovers were bound to happen eventually – even if they are just fanmade ones. There are plenty of Creative maps out there, but this one is a standout. There are 21 weapons to work through, and everything you’d expect from Minecraft is here.

N64 GoldenEye Temple: 4396-1463-7998

Another classic throwback on this list is the Temple from beloved N64 multiplayer game GoldenEye 007. Even better, there are five modes all based on the original game: Live & Let Die (Deathmatch), Living Daylights (Flag Tag), You Only Live Twice (Two-Life Deathmatch), Licence To Kill (One-Shot Kill Deathmatch), and of course Golden Gun (Gun Game).

Fantasy Princess Gun Game: 2933-9593-6272

This gorgeous fantasy castle setting looks like it’s been ripped straight out of a Disney movie. It features a courtyard decorated with water features, spires you can climb, and fireworks exploding in the background as you aim to get to 30 eliminations. Just don’t get distracted by how good it looks when you’re close to that final takedown.

Sundown Showdown Gun Game: 5043-5771-6731

The fan-favorite Butter Barn landmark was sadly removed in Chapter 2, Season 6 of Fortnite, but you can still live out your rootin’ tootin’ cowboy fantasies on the Sundown Showdown map. This fast-paced Gun Game features only Wild West-inspired weapons like the Revolver and the Double Barrel Shotgun, and the first to 15 eliminations wins.

How to load a Creative map in Fortnite

Using a Creative map code in Fortnite can seem confusing at first, but it’s actually pretty easy. You can do this from the main menu, or when you’re already in Creative mode. Just follow the simple steps below:

Load up your copy of Fortnite and enter Creative mode. Walk up to any featured island rift. Hold down the ‘Use’ button to bring up the code menu. Type in the code for the island you want to visit. Walk straight into the rift to start.

That’s it for our list of the best Gun Game maps in Fortnite Creative mode. There are loads more to discover, and we’ll update as new maps get released, so check back soon for more innovative creations.

