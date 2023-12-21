MrBeast meme becomes reality in Fortnite Zany Emote collab

MrBeast returns to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 1 during Winterfest 2023, however fans of YouTube’s biggest creator soon spotted Epic Games has referenced the Fake MrBeast meme with the Zany Emote.

Fortnite has been returning many fan-favorite skins and cosmetic bundles to the game in Chapter 5 Season 1, as the year comes to a close with the Winterfest 2023 update.

So far, we have seen the likes of the Walking Dead, Jujutsu Kaisen, Rick and Morty, Terminator and more re-enter the Item Shop.

Now, YouTube’s biggest creator MrBeast has came back to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 1, and fans soon pointed out that the Fake MrBeast meme has been referenced in his collab with the classic Zany Emote.

MrBeast Zany meme added to Fortnite collab as Emote

Fortnite’s Item Shop has been once again updated to include a new MrBeast collection for a limited time. It features the return of the MrBeast Bundle, which first featured in the Battle Royale as part of Chapter 4 Season 1, on December 15, 2022.

However, also included in the YouTuber’s collab is the addition of the Zany Emote, which is a reference to the viral Fake MrBeast meme. The meme spawned in 2022 from a parody rap battle video by Freshy Kanal, which saw a comedian mimicking MrBeast and his stereotypical YouTube persona from his videos.

The Zany Emote is seen as a direct reference by Epic Games towards this. Similarities have been drawn when performing the Emote, which reflects MrBeast’s hand movements and facial expressions.

You can purchase the Zany Emote for yourself in Fortnite’s Item Shop for just 500 V-Bucks within the Item Shop. But, before you head over to the in-game shop, make sure you’ve stacked up on V-Bucks.

