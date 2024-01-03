Fortnite player goes viral for creating custom emotes everyone wants

Fortnite’s emotes are one of the best parts of the battle royale, and one creator is upping the ante with a custom set of emotes that are turning heads.

Since its release back in 2017, Fortnite has drastically changed its presentation. What started as “Save the World” has evolved into an otherwordly zany battle royale, home to skin collaborations where players can battle as Travis Scott or Ariana Grande.

Of course, the previously mentioned celebrities are just the tip of the iceberg of how massive Fortnite has become, but this philosophy doesn’t stop there. Plenty of emotes based on famous interactions or legendary gestures flood the shop, and thousands more will continue to join the roster as time progresses.

Speaking of emotes, one Fortnite creator is creating a batch of custom emotes, and hopefully, Epic Games sees them.

Fortnite player’s custom emotes go viral

Kulbida is a Fortnite content creator whose YouTube channel is home to various animations and skits related to the battle royale.

Starting the New Year on a different note, Kulbida is working on custom emotes. In a short video posted to the game’s subreddit, they showed six unique emotes based on iconic moments from various memes, The Simpsons, the 1994 film The Mask, and more.

The feedback received was overwhelmingly positive, with much praise towards the censored emote. “The censored one would be so great to actually have in-game,” one comment stated, although the likelihood of that happening is very slim.

With Epic Games seemingly having their finger on the pulse of the emote-worthy community, it’ll be interesting to see if the developers make this collaboration happen.