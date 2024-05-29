Fortnite players think Season 3’s meme skin could become the next Peely

Fortnite has made a signature “meme” skin for each battle pass, and players are counting Chapter 5 Season 3’s Peabody among the best.

Chapter 5 Season 3 has faced heavy criticism since being released on May 24. With the addition of chaotic vehicles, there has been a lot to complain about, but Peabody’s skin isn’t one of them.

Fortnite released Peabody in two different variants in the Season 3 battle pass in back-to-back sections. The first unlocks the green version of the skin, while the next gives players a slightly different yellow variation.

Peabody comes equipped with his own glider, contrail, pickaxe, and even a hilarious emote. But what matters to players is that Fortnite attempted to think outside the box.

Epic Games Fortnite’s Peabody skin from the Wrecked trailer

“It is one of the more interesting joke characters. I like how it played with the “kids in the trenchcoat” gag with a peapod twist,” said one Redditor.

Several food-themed joke skins have been hits with Fortnite fans in the past, like Beef Boss, Tomatohead, Mancake, and, of course, Peely.

“Every season, I initially roll my eyes at the meme skin. Then, over time, I end up loving them and they’re the only skins I continue to use from old BPs as time goes on. I think Peabody will be the same,” one commenter added.

Peely is one of the most iconic skins to be released in Fortnite with multiple variants being made of him since his release in Chapter 1 Season 8. That said, the many other food spinoffs have not gotten as much attention as Peely has.

“I don’t blame them for branching out, since the only way to make more iconic characters like Peely is to just try,” explained another Reddit user.

With the introduction of Peabody, Fortnite players have begun to wonder if he will usher in a new era of collaborative skins like Peely did. Especially since multiple Reddit users commented on how they liked Peabody despite his goofiness.

Peabody was just introduced in Chapter 5 Season 3, and hasn’t had a full month in the game just yet. But more Peabody skins could come in the future if fans continue to express interest in the sentient peas.