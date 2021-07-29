How to watch Fortnite Ariana Grande concert: Rift Tour dates & start time

After months of speculation, it’s finally been revealed that Fortnite will be hosting an in-game concert for players to watch called the Rift Tour, and it’s most likely going to feature Ariana Grande.

Epic Games are kicking off August on a high note by bringing a “record-breaking superstar” to the Island for a virtual concert that’s sure to be a memorable experience for fans – and all signs are currently pointing to Ariana Grande.

Following in the footsteps of other artists like Travis Scott and Marshmello, gamers and music lovers alike should expect to see plenty of hits, some extravagant visuals, and (hopefully) a new Ariana-themed skin for fans to wear in the game.

Whether you’re joining in the fun on the Island or you just want to stream it online, you’ll find all the information you need about the upcoming Rift Tour and Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite below.

Fortnite Ariana Grande concert start date & times

The Rift Tour event and virtual Ariana Grande concert will take place in Fortnite on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 3PM PDT / 6PM EDT / 11PM BST.

However, there are currently multiple dates and times scheduled for the Rift Tour event, so every region will be able to watch at a time that suits them! You can see all of the scheduled concert times below:

The Americas: 6 August (6PM EDT)

6 August (6PM EDT) Global: 7 August (1PM EDT)

7 August (1PM EDT) Asia & Oceania: 8 August (12AM EDT)

8 August (12AM EDT) EU & ME: 8 August (10AM EDT)

8 August (10AM EDT) The Americas: 8 August (6PM EDT)

All of the times above are EST. If you’re in another timezone, use a converter to find out when you should tune in, and mark your calendar so you don’t forget!

You should be able to tune in to any of these concerts regardless of your region or timezone. However, if it doesn’t work, simply change your Matchmaking Region under Settings to the relevant region.

How to watch Fortnite Ariana Grande concert

In order to watch Fortnite’s Ariana Grande concert, players will need to log in to Fortnite an hour ahead of the scheduled event time. The playlist for the Rift Tour should then appear 30 minutes prior to the event.

Players can currently choose to ‘save the date’ by going to the Rift Tour section of the Fortnite lobby. From here, they can also see whether any of their friends are going to attend the event.

Fortnite Ariana Grande concert stream

The best way to experience the virtual Ariana Grande concert is to jump into Fortnite yourself and watch it alongside other players on the Island, especially as there will likely be fun features or quests to enjoy.

If you aren’t able to play Fortnite during the event, or you’d simply prefer to enjoy it in a more relaxed setting, there will be plenty of Fortnite players streaming live online that you can watch along with.

We’ll feature some Twitch and YouTube streams here when the event goes live, so check back on the day!

Will there be an Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite?

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it does seem likely that Ariana Grande will get a skin and matching cosmetics in Fortnite. Previous artists like Marshmello and Travis Scott have all received skins in the game.

Another positive sign is that a leaker who’s successfully predicted quite a few things in Fortnite, including the new Suicide Squad collaboration, claimed that Ariana would get both a concert and a skin.

What will the Ariana Grande concert setlist be?

It’s unknown what the setlist will be for Ariana Grande’s highly-anticipated Fortnite concert, but it will most likely consist of songs from her recent album Positions, as that’s what she’s currently promoting.

As a result, fans should probably expect to hear tracks like 34+35, motive, and (of course) the title track Positions, as well as some older hits like thank u next, 7 rings, God is a woman.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that Ariana will debut a new song just like Travis Scott did, but don’t get your hopes up too much. Either way, it’s sure to be an incredible live event.