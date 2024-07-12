Fortnite Festival leaks tease collab with a popular female K-Pop Group

According to leaks, a female K-Pop group will likely be the headliner of the next Fortnite Festival, here’s everything we know so far.

Fortnite has been known to bring real-life celebrities to the game aside from its video game collabs. While well-known bands and musicians appearing in Fortnite isn’t something new, according to leakers, a collaboration with a “female K-POP group” will be coming in December.

Well-known leaker HYPEX mentioned in an X post that the featured group could be BLACKPINK, given that there’s an unreleased “Sour Candy” Jam Track.

Though ShiinaBR, one of the familiar faces in the Fortnite community and original leaker JorgeMost claimed that it will not be BLACKPINK. Instead, it might be from a different girl group.

Other information also revealed that this collab will likely be the headliner of Fortnite Festival Season 7. While there’s no telling which girl group is going to make it to the game, players are already going wild with their speculations.

In the comments on ShiinaBR’s post, many commented that this would be NewJeans. Others mentioned Le Sserafim, TWICE, and Aespa.

“I don’t see them doing a group with more than four members, tbh, so I’m guessing Aespa; they have digital avatars which would translate into the game perfectly as well,” one user wrote in the comments.

If leaks are accurate, we could be seeing a Fortnite Festival pass based on them, featuring multiple skins and other cosmetics, just like the one we have right now in Chapter 5, Season 3 with Metallica.

An in-game concert event could also be a possibility. After all, Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to live events. We’ve seen Ariana Grande and Kid LAROI have their event concerts in the game, the latter even having its boss fight in the middle of the sequence.

As always, given that this is all still a leak and Epic has yet to confirm anything, take all the information with a grain of salt for now.