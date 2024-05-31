Fortnite players slam Ariana Grande skin as “lazy greed” from Epic Games

The re-skinned version of Ariana Grande has Fortnite players discussing the issues behind Epic Games’ idea of repeatedly re-releasing skins at full price.

Ariana Grande first made waves in the Fortnite community when she was immortalized in the game during an event in Chapter 2. She was featured alongside Eminem, Travis Scott, and other musicians.

With her event, Ariana Grande also received an exclusive skin that players could purchase in time for the event. However, in Fortnite Chapter 5, the Ariana Grande skin is getting a new makeover in the form of a re-skin.

The new version of the skin changes her brown hair and blue crystal outfit to all-out pink. This minor change has some skin owners thinking she will get an additional variant.

Instead, Fortnite will roll out a new skin that players can purchase for 1,500 Vbucks. This is despite the skin looking very similar to the older version.

A Reddit thread was created showcasing the similarities between the two skins and to give feedback on the “lazy greed” that Fortnite has presented.

Now, players have started bashing Fortnite for recycling old ideas and not giving back to those who have already purchased the skin and didn’t have the chance to get an alternative version for free.

“Not getting the new one. Honestly the 2nd Ariana skin should have been an edit. Also, why is the skin darker on the new one,” stated one commenter.

And they weren’t the only ones to take issue with the 2nd skin, with multiple other users saying that it was better off being a variant instead of a completely new skin. Although some were quick to point out it wouldn’t make sense for Ariana Grande to approve a new Fortnite skin without any sort of revenue coming back to her, which would have happened if it was given out as a free variant.

“Collaborators decide almost everything. For all we know, they could have requested this specifically. Also it’s weird that it’s always the collabs that have been lazy or overpriced recently,” added another commenter.

Even with the backlash that the new Ariana Grande skin is receiving from the Fortnite player base, Epic Games doesn’t seem interested in wanting to avoid bringing back old skins. On the bright side, those who missed out on the Ariana Grande skin from years ago will now have another chance to pick it up for themselves.