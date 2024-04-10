Fortnite x Coachella event 2024: Creative map, GRIMES collab & more

A new Coachella crossover has arrived in Fortnite, bringing a Creative map with Grimes, new cosmetics, and more. Here’s everything we know.

The partnership between Fortnite and the world’s biggest music festival, Coachella, has been extremely popular among players and fans. Over the past couple of years, both brands have collaborated in bringing virtual experiences and cosmetics to represent the spirit of Coachella in Fortnite.

Similarly in 2024, a brand new collaboration arrives in Fortnite, which adds a new UEFN creator-made island featuring iconic pop star Grimes, new cosmetics, and several additions to Fortnite Festival mode.

While the in-person Coachella festival begins on April 12, 2024, festivities have begun in Fortnite already and you can check all the new content out right here.

Fortnite x Coachella Sahara Island in UEFN featuring Grimes

Fortnite players can now experience the virtual version of the actual Sahara Tent from Coachella, explore moments from the worlds of festival artists, play musical mini-games, find hidden remix rooms, and more in a UEFN map created by Alliance Studios.

Epic Games A new Coachella 2024-themed island features Grimes as the artist.

The Grimes takeover is happening now for a limited time and more artists will soon take over the island.

To play the Coachella Sahara Island in Fortnite, head to the official island page or simply enter the code 5285-0991-5833 in your Island Code tab under Discover.

All new Coachella-themed Fortnite cosmetics

With the new Coachella x Fortnite collab, comes a new range of cosmetic items that players will be able to purchase from the Item Shop starting April 11 at 8 pm ET.

Epic Games All Fortnite x Coachella 2024 cosmetics.

Here are all the cosmetic items tied to the collaboration:

Horizon cosmetic outfit

Cosma cosmetic outfit

Interstellar Butterfly Back Bling

Coachella Pulse Pickaxe

Soft Synth Wrap

Mirage Glimmer Guitar instrument

Festival Keys Keytar instrument

Rebellious Emote (ft. Doja Cat’s Paint the Town Red)

Sonic Surfer Emote (ft. Sabrina Carpenter’s Feather)

Furthermore, new Jam Tracks will also be released alongside the cosmetics, so stay tuned with the complete list right here.

Epic Games A new J Balvin collab will hit the Item Shop during Coachella 2024 event.

Additionally, J Balvin returns to Fortnite in a fiery new incarnation. To celebrate his upcoming Coachella performance, the Inferno Skeleton Balvin Outfit comes to the Shop starting the second weekend of Coachella, April 18 at 8 PM ET.

This Outfit includes the sizzling and smiling Zappy-Go-Backy Back Bling. The Outfit (and included Back Bling) is available individually or in the Inferno Skeleton Balvin Bundle, which additionally contains the Mi Gente Jam Track.

Fortnite x Coachella Jam Stage

Fortnite Festival’s Jam Stage has been Coachella-fied, complete with Coachella’s iconic Le Grande Wheel, Spectra Tower, and more.

Epic Games The Jam Stage has been redesigned with the Coachella 2024 collab.

Players can now head to the Fortnite Festival Jam Stage to experience a new environment while jamming with their friends. However, this will only be available until update v29.30 hits Fortnite.

