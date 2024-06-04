Metallica concert live event is coming to Fortnite very soon

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is getting a musical live event soon, specifically a Metallica concert, according to leaks and a rumored roadmap.

Over the last year, Fortnite has lacked live events that take over the entire island. Epic Games has instead focused on mini-events, just like Pandora’s Box in Chapter 5.

However, a leaked Fortnite roadmap hinted that players will get more events this year – including a Metallica collab with Festival and a Pirates of the Caribbean event in Battle Royale.

Turns out, the Metallica collab is actually going to be a concert-style live event during the ongoing Season 3. This has been confirmed by leakers such as ShiinaBR claiming that Epic “accidentally” left a text within the game’s API files titled “Used in CH5S3 Metallica Concert”.

Both Fortnite players and Metallica fans have shown their excitement and turned in their comments with one such fan saying, “Finally. Justice for all.” Another chimed in: “Remember that Fortnite events are always massive, and this one will be no exception.”

A third player wrote: “Enter Sandman in Fortnite is kind of crazy though. I wonder if they will feature anyone else?” Another player commented: “Oh this season is gonna be peak.”

The Metallica collab is also teased on the Rust skin in Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass where he’s wearing a tank top featuring the band’s logo and art. Furthermore, the latest seasonal update also brought in several leaks regarding future collabs with Fall Guys, Deadpool, Wolverine, and more.

This leaked Metallica live event is set to be the first concert since Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour to take place on the actual Battle Royale island. Fortnite always outdoes itself with each live event, as they’ve gotten increasingly bigger, like Travis Scott’s Astronomical, and this one on a Wasteland-themed island won’t be any less than epic.