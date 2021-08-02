How to get Ariana Grande Fortnite skin: Release Date & price

Ariana Grande is finally coming to Fortnite for a huge in-game concert event called The Rift Tour. Even better, players will also be able to get a new skin based on the pop superstar.

After months of rumors and teasers, Epic Games have finally confirmed that the next A-list music icon arriving on the Island for a special in-game concert is none other than Positions singer Ariana Grande!

As well as performing as part of the Rift Tour event, Ariana Grande will also get her own skin in the game as she joins existing big-name artists like Travis Scott, Marshmello, and Major Lazer in the Icon Series.

Advertisement

How to get the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite

Like other crossover skins, Fortnite players and pop music fans will be able to get their hands on the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite by purchasing it from the Item Shop when it goes live.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem there’s any way to win the outfit for free by competing in tournaments like certain previous skins.

Ariana Grande skin release date

The Ariana Grande skin will be released in Fortnite when the Item Shop resets on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 5PM PT / 8PM ET / 1AM BST (August 5, 2021).

This means players will have two days to purchase the Ariana Grande skin and battle as the superstar before she arrives in Fortnite for the Rift Tour concert on August 6, 2021.

Advertisement

How much is the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite?

Epic Games haven’t confirmed a price for the Ariana Grande skin yet, but we’d estimate that it will cost somewhere between 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks. For reference, Travis Scott’s skin went for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Another Ariana Grande x Fortnite emote teaser. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/DldV9uD0tr — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) August 1, 2021

An emote and Piggy Smallz Back Bling have also been teased, so there could potentially be an Ariana Grande bundle in the Item Shop. If there is, expect that to cost between 2,000 to 2,500 V-Bucks.

Ariana Grande skin styles

There’s not just one, but two skin styles available for Ariana Grande in Fortnite.

The first style features platinum hair and an outfit that looks similar to her appearance in Lady Gaga’s Rain On Me music video. The second has brown hair and an outfit made out of crystals inspired by Fortnite.

Advertisement

How to watch the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert

Ariana Grande will appear as the musical guest during the Rift Tour in Fortnite. This huge live event first takes place on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 6PM ET, although there are multiple event times available.

While the best way to experience the concert will be to jump in and play the game yourself, there will also no doubt be plenty of streamers you can watch along with on Twitch and YouTube.

You can find out more about how to watch the Rift Tour in Fortnite here.