Fortnite Creative map codes: Best Creative maps anyone can play - Dexerto

Fortnite Creative maps give players the freedom to let their imagination run wild, with everything from obstacle courses to innovative new game modes on offer.

When Epic Games launched Creative mode in 2018, it promised a huge sandbox experience for gamers to build to their heart’s content. It’s more than delivered on those expectations over the last few years and has become the standout mode for many players.

As well as being able to design their own Creative Islands and jump into featured games in the Welcome Hub, players can use map codes to access a seemingly endless number of community creations, each presenting a new way of playing.

From massive RPG creations to horror adventures and even maps based on popular games like Cyberpunk 2077, we’ve collected some of the best custom maps that you can play in Fortnite Creative right now.

Best Fortnite Creative Codes

Fall Guys Fortnite: 3958-4575-1075

Whether you’re still obsessed with Fall Guys or you stopped playing months ago, it’s definitely worth checking out this custom Fortnite map just to see how much work has gone into it.

It’s an almost identical recreation of the hit party royale game’s levels including Slime Climb, Door Dash, and Hex-A-Gone, as 16 players dodge obstacles and attempt to reach the finish line.

Purple Garden: 3449-3963-3944

One of the darker maps in Fortnite’s Creative mode is the Purple Garden, which tries to answer the existential question, “What happens to a player after they’re eliminated in Battle Royale mode?”

There’s a lot of exploring to do, and a big mystery to solve. You might have seen this map on various Fortnite streams, as many consider it to be one of the best custom maps of all time.

Cybernite 2: 5959-5776-7711

Many were left disappointed by CD Projekt RED’s highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, but this Fortnite map full of bright lights and futuristic vibes might offer some comfort.

Cybernite 2 allows players to take on the role of The Hacker, a member of a group called Scorpion who gets to explore an impressive neon-colored District while avoiding CybSec’s gaze.

Tales of the Explorer: 8033-7025-4735

While most Creative maps in Fortnite offer up quick bites of fast-paced fun, Tales of the Explorer might be the most in-depth and immersive experience we’ve seen in the game.

Players take on the role of an explorer searching for their father who went missing on a dangerous expedition. You can upgrade stats, cook recipes, fight monsters and conquer dungeons. It’s seriously impressive.

Dead by Fortlight: 8099-5981-3796

Another popular multiplayer game that’s been given the Fortnite treatment is Dead by Daylight, the cult classic from Behaviour Interactive that merges various horror franchises together.

In this faithful recreation, there are three survivors and one killer. The survivors must destroy the generators and the killer must stop them. It might not be as scary as the real game, but it’s still a whole lot of fun.

The Shire from Lord of the Rings: 2341-0879-7382

If you’re looking for something a little more zen when you next load up Fortnite, perhaps you could pay a visit to The Shire from Lord of the Rings?

This incredibly detailed recreation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s iconic landscape is sure to calm you down after an intense battle, as you explore the inside of the Hobbit House or relax down by the river.

The Hudson Mansion: 4293-5026-9534

Now for something truly unique: The Hudson Mansion. It’s an original horror story where you, the player, take on the role of a journalist exploring the mystery surrounding the sadistic Hudson family.

The atmosphere is tense as you explore the family’s mansion and the fog-covered grounds outside, and there are plenty of jump-scares along the way for fans of both Fortnite and horror.

100 Level Rainbow Deathrun: 0388-5756-0977

Death Runs are a popular genre in Creative mode, and this creation from Meep is top-tier. You’ll have to avoid insta-death forcefields, make treacherous (and well-timed) jumps, and shoot targets to make floating platforms appear.

The stages are described as being “easy to medium” difficulty, but good luck completing them all!

Fantasy Castle Gun Game: 2933-9593-6272

This gorgeous fantasy castle setting looks straight out of a Disney movie. It features a courtyard decorated with water features, spires you can climb, and fireworks exploding in the background.

But it quickly becomes a warzone as players duke it out with a cycle of 30 weapons. The rules are simple: The first to 30 kills wins. Just don’t get distracted by how good it all looks.

Season 1 Battle Royale: 3192-4487-8318

If you’re longing for the good old days of Fortnite’s Season 1 map, you’ll be glad to know that the entire map has been faithfully recreated in Creative mode.

This map features Season 1 loot and all your favorite POIs like Wailing Woods, Lonely Lodge, and Anarchy Acres. Grab some friends, and feel the nostalgia.

How to load a Creative Island in Fortnite

If you’re not sure how to use a Creative Island code in Fortnite, it’s actually pretty easy. You can do this from the main menu, or when you’re already in Creative mode. Just follow the steps below:

Load up Fortnite and enter Creative mode. Walk up to a featured island rift. Hold down the ‘Use’ button to bring up the code menu. Type the code for the island you want to visit. Walk into the rift to begin.

That’s it for our list of the best Creative maps in Fortnite. We’ll update this page as time goes by, so make sure you check back soon for more impressive creations from the community.

