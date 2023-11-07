Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG has brought back Damage Traps to the game which can prove challenging especially if you have no building materials, so here’s exactly how to walk over traps in Fortnite without taking damage.

Fortnite returned to its roots with its highly anticipated Chapter 4 Season OG update which dropped on November 3.

Epic Games’s update has already led the game to achieve its highest player count with over 44 million players in just one day. The update has sent fans back to the classic Chapter 1, which includes its iconic map complete with old fan-favorite POIs, weapons, cosmetics, and more.

One in-game item that has been unvaulted this season is Damage Traps. These have proven challenging for many players who have been discovering the best ways to avoid damage from traps found on walls, floors, and ceilings.

To avoid a Floor Trap in particular, there are a few methods to allow you to walk straight over them and not be hit by their spikes with or without building materials. Here’s exactly how to do just that in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG.

Epic Games All three of these traps are coming back in Fortnite Season OG.

How to walk over traps in Fortnite Season OG

The easiest method if you have building materials and aren’t playing Zero Build Fortnite would be to use the cone method.

When approaching a Floor Trap, simply place a pyramid-building piece on top of it, protecting you from the spikes. Stand in one of the corners, and edit the cone so it becomes a larger pyramid forming into a point above your head, leaving the area underneath it clear to move around on.

Players can then destroy the cone completely and will be able to move around on the trap without activating it, meaning you won’t get killed by the pesky spikes.

This trick works almost identically with wall traps, but instead of placing the pyramid on top of the trap, you place it on the floor directly beside the spikes and then perform the same edits.

Be warned that the trick’s effect wears off as soon as you step off the trap, so remember not to walk back on the spikes without carrying out the method again. Jumping will also deal damage while on the trap so make sure to keep your feet on the ground.

Epic Games

Alternatively, if you have no materials to build over a Floor Trap in normal or Zero Build then your only option would be to use the baiting method.

If there are wall traps also in place then you would need to set these off first by quickly entering the trap in the center with one step and quickly exiting backward. This sets the wall and ceiling traps off first as they are activated further away than the traps on the floor.

Then quickly step in again a bit further to set off the Floor Trap and go back once again, then simply just run across the trap. This will give you a short amount of time before all the spikes are reactivated again, so make sure to practice this a few times to avoid being eliminated.

That’s everything we know about walking over traps in Fortnite Season OG without taking damage. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:

