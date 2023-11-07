How to avoid taking damage from Traps in Fortnite Season OG

Damage Traps are back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG and if you’re not careful, they can spoil a lot of fun for you on the island. Here’s everything you need to know about Damage Traps in Fortnite.

Carrying 150 health points worth of damage, and able to be placed on walls, floors, and ceilings, Traps are an item that players always look to pick up during Fortnite matches. Apart from the sheer amount of damage they do, the element of surprise provided by these tools can come in very handy during any game of Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

However, there are techniques and tricks players can use to avoid taking damage from Traps and bypass them, which can come in handy when trying to sneak up on an unsuspecting opponent. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything there is to know about Damage Traps and dodging them in the game.

Article continues after ad

All Damage Traps in Fortnite Season OG

Epic Games All three of these Traps are coming back in Fortnite Season OG.

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG, only the spiked Damage Trap has returned to the island. However, Epic has confirmed that several other Traps will be making a return over the next few weeks. Here’s a full list of Traps along with when they are expected to return in Fortnite:

Article continues after ad

Trap Expected Return Damage Traps Now Available (Unvaulted on November 3, 2023) Chiller Traps November 9, 2023 Poison Dart Traps November 16, 2023

How to dodge Damage Traps in Fortnite Season OG?

There are quite a few methods in Fortnite Season OG using which you can dodge Damage Traps without inflicting any harm to your health pool.

For Wall Traps placed in a 1×1 structure, players can avoid taking damage by running tightly alongside the wall opposite to the one on which the Trap is placed. This will prevent the spikes from reaching the player and inflicting any damage on them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Fortnite Season OG brings back the Chapter 1 map and items.

Another method for dodging Traps of all kinds is by simply building staircases. All you need to ensure, is that the stairs are rotated in a way that would block you from direct exposure to the face of the Trap. Placing a door and then opening it against the face of a Trap can also be a good method because the mechanic of the door opening confuses the Trap into not activating.

Article continues after ad

If you find your path blocked by a Floor Trap, and have no materials to build above it, walk on the very edge of the Trap to avoid the spikes from reaching you. Ideally, you should be walking where the frame is located as that is where the spikes cannot reach you. This area is not exposed to the Trap’s sensors, and even if the spikes were to activate, they would still not present any danger.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it. That’s all there is to know about Damage Traps and how to avoid them in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG.

Article continues after ad

Make sure to visit our Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad