How to play official Invincible map in Fortnite: Doc Seismic Attacks

Want to play the official Invincible map in Fortnite and be a hero? Here’s how you can play Doc Seismic Attacks and save the day.

Fortnite is recognized for collaborating with prominent pop culture properties from cinema, television, anime, and music. These partnerships typically culminate in the introduction of in-game cosmetics featuring fan-favorite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Rick Sanchez, Goku, Lady Gaga, and more.

However, it is unusual for gamers to have a true gameplay-based collaboration in the game with their favorite properties, such as the Marvel crossover in Chapter 2 Season 4, which transformed the entire island into a Marvel-themed environment while heroes battled Galactus.

Article continues after ad

Similarly, Fortnite Chapter 4 included a superhero collaboration with the popular television series Invincible, with players receiving skins for Mark, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve.

Epic Games/Skybound Games Players need to defeat Doc Seismic in this co-op shooter UEFN game.

The collaboration has now expanded to include a new UEFN Creative game called Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks, in which players team up with Atom Eve and Invincible to combat the wicked villain. Here’s how to effortlessly play it in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

How to play Invincible Doc Seismic Attacks in Fortnite

The official Invincible Fortnite map, Doc Seismic Attacks, pits you against alien hordes and Doc Seismic as they unleash the lava and monsters underneath onto the world. You team up with Invincible, Atom Eve, and the other guardians to defeat the supervillain.

Article continues after ad

You’ll be able to choose and refill your preferred loadout as you complete objectives given to you by Cecil while you assist Guardians of the Globe.

Epic Games/Skybound Games

To play Invincible Doc Seismic Attacks in Fortnite, follow these steps:

Launch Fortnite on your preferred device. Navigate to the Search tab on the top left of your screen. Enter the island code 3557-7311-4157 on the search bar and press enter. Once the game’s title screen appears, press Play. You can now either join a Public lobby or head to a Private one with your friends.

The developers of the experience at Skybound Games are also running a promotion where the first 100 players who complete the game will stand a chance to win a free mousepad.

Check out more Fortnite content:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad