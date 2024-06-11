How to play Don Toliver’s Fortnite Creative map

Want to play Don Toliver’s new Fortnite map and ride bikes on a Wasteland? Here’s how you can play Hardstone Biker Wars in Creative.

Fortnite collabs with creators, musicians, and celebrities are a regular occurrence in the game. These collabs mostly manifest as cosmetic skins or events, or else in the form of a UEFN or Fortnite Creative 2.0 map.

Content creators like MrBeast and Dude Perfect launched their UEFN maps to connect with their communities and invite players to experience unique gameplay. However, celebrities like Don Toliver like to kick things up a notch.

The American hip-hop sensation has brought his first Fortnite UEFN map in association with Metavision and 3D Lab called Don Toliver’s Hardstone Biker Wars. The map released at the same time as Don Toliver’s new album, Hardstone Psycho, and features songs from the album and some unreleased music within the island.

If you’re curious about how to play the map in Fortnite Creative, we’ve got you covered.

Don Toliver/Epic Games A player fires at a rival gang in Don Toliver’s Fortnite map.

How to play Don Toliver’s Hardstone Biker Wars map

In Don Toliver’s Hardstone Biker Wars, you can ride out and battle to take control of Psycho Valley where there’s an ongoing turf war between two rival biker gangs. Ride your bike along the desert and eliminate your enemies with weapons like Kymera Ray Gun, Pistols, and much more.

Capture the turf with your team in capture-the-flag-style gameplay and win the match with your team.

Follow these steps to play the game in Fortnite:

Launch Fortnite on your preferred device. Click on the search bar on the top right. Type Don Toliver’s Hardstone Biker Wars or enter the code 5818-4363-8248. Press Enter and you’ll see a title screen of the game. Click on Play and you’ll be loaded into the lobby. You can invite your friends or choose Fill to battle other players.

Alternatively, you can also head to the official UEFN Experience page on the Fortnite website and add the game to your playlist. After launching Fortnite, you’ll be able to see the game in your preferred playlist.

That’s everything you need to know about Don Toliver’s map in Fortnite. While you’re here, check out the best Fortnite Creative maps to level up faster and the best tips to claim a Victory Royale.