The best Fortnite Creative 2.0 map codes to play right now

Fortnite Creative 2.0 has finally arrived, meaning there are some brilliant new maps in the game. We’ve tried a bunch of them out and rounded up the best map codes below.

Fortnite fans have been creating imaginative maps and experiences in Creative mode for years now, but the arrival of Creative 2.0 (officially known as Unreal Editor for Fortnite) means these maps are about to look and play even better than before.

Considering the Unreal Editor app only launched on March 22, there aren’t loads of map codes available at the moment and many of them will have teething issues like bugs or glitches – but there are still a few solid experiences to try out.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Fortnite Creative 2.0 map codes below, from a Call of Duty-inspired desert shootout to an outer space escape room.

Deserted Domination: 8035-1519-2959

Epic Games

If you’ve ever wondered what a crossover between Fortnite and Call of Duty would look like, it’s pretty much Deserted: Domination. This team-based shootout requires you to capture three zones on a desert map that looks like it’s ripped straight out of a CoD game. You can even choose from several premade loadouts every time you’re eliminated, which is great for practicing with each weapon.

Forest Guardian: 0348-4483-3263

Epic Games

This short but sweet map is reminiscent of fantasy-action games like Kena Bridge of Spirits, and it looks absolutely gorgeous as you travel through an enchanted forest battling wolves before coming face to face with a giant dragon. As we said before, it’s only a short game, but it’s a great showcase for what Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps could look like in the future.

The Space Inside: 9836-7381-5978

Epic Games

Escape Rooms are some of the most popular maps in Fortnite Creative, so now’s your chance to try one out that’s been created in the brand-new Unreal Editor. This mind-bending single-player experience takes you through a series of themed rooms ranging from a library to a spaceship, all filled with trap doors, secret switches, and moving walls with spikes on them.

Pirate Adventure: 2810-0903-5967

Epic Games / 3D Lab

You might not be able to sail the high seas, but this Pirate Adventure map is probably the closest you’ll get to becoming a swash-buckling adventurer in Fortnite Creative. It’s an open world map filled with treasures to find, skeletons to meet, and quests to complete – and the best thing is that you can explore the island with friends.

The Arcade: 3638-6410-4991

Epic Games / Infinity Studios

If you’re a fan of arcade games, then you’ll definitely want to visit this map. It’s a lovely recreation of an old-school arcade, although there’s only one game to play at the moment and that’s Droopy Flops, which is a clear homage to the addictive mobile game Flappy Bird. If it keeps growing with new arcade games, this could end up being one of the best Creative 2.0 maps in Fortnite.

Color Switch: 1415-7321-0392

Epic Games / Team Unite

Now for something a little bit different: Color Switch is a chaotic and fun mini-game that should feel more than a little familiar if you’ve ever played Fall Guys. The game takes place on a giant board made out of different color tiles, and when the giant Peely overlord decides on a color, you’ll need to race to a matching tile before the rest fall away. Earn enough coins and you can unlock weapons and even a car to drive around the board in.

Reclamation: 1135-0371-8937

Epic Games / Alliance Studios

In this 5v5 hardpoint map, you’ll need to battle it out to capture and control drill sites found around a futuristic planet. There are five classes to choose between, and each one comes with its own loadout. We weren’t able to get into a match with this map, but it seems like others are having a blast with it, so it’s worth giving it a try!

OG Fortnite Map: 2179-7822-3395

Epic Games / Atlas

Atlas Creative have brought the beloved OG Fortnite map from Chapter 1 back to life using Unreal Editor, so you can revisit all your favorite locations like Tilted Towers and Loot Lake. Unfortunately, we’ve faced errors every time we’ve tried to get into this map, so it seems like it’s a little unstable right now. Hopefully, this gets fixed soon.

How to play Fortnite Creative 2.0 map codes

Playing a Fortnite Creative 2.0 map is the same as playing a regular Fortnite Creative map: You simply need to press the ‘Change Mode’ button from the lobby, then scroll across to the Island Code tab and enter one of the map codes we’ve featured above.

You can also find them by searching through the recommended maps on the Discover tab, but this is a little trickier as most maps aren’t marked as being a Creative 2.0 or Unreal Editor creation, so you won’t know if you’re getting a fresh map or an old one.

Side note: Many of the Creative 2.0 maps you’ll find out there are still in their early stages, so don’t be surprised if you experience bugs or can’t get certain experiences to start properly. You might just need to leave the map and try again later.

We’ll keep this page updated with new map codes as they get released, so check back soon!