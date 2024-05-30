How to play Dude Perfect’s Dodgeball map in Fortnite

Dude Perfect has launched their Fortnite map where players can play Dodgeball with their friends in a free-for-all lobby. Here’s how you can play the UEFN map in Fortnite.

Fortnite has engaged in iconic collaborations with content creators, whether it’s an Icon skin in Battle Royale or a UEFN map to represent brands like Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration. Fortnite’s Creative 2.0 has opened doors for brands and even YouTube channels like MrBeast to create experiences for their fans that can interact with them via the game’s ecosystem.

However when it comes to content creators who are viral on platforms like YouTube, Dude Perfect is among the top. The group of five members has amassed a total following of over 100 million through their sports-adjacent content, hundreds of trick shots, and content franchises on YouTube.

The group has now brought a Fortnite map that ties in with their level of fun and sports content called Dude Perfect Dodgeball where 16 players can play in a free-for-all lobby. If you want to join in on the fun, here’s how you can play it.

Dude Perfect Players can collect orbs to level up for showdowns against other players.

How to play Dude Perfect Dodgeball Fortnite UEFN map

In Dude Perfect Dodgeball, up to 16 players spawn onto a yacht to find Dude Perfect’s Tyler to greet them on the island. Entering the game with three lives and a blaster that fires GoPro-branded dodgeballs, players collect orbs throughout the island to level up for showdowns against other players.

Players who get hit with a ball lose a life – or all three if hit by a Golden Ball – and will fight to stay in the game as long as possible to increase their score, earn in-game currency, and purchase power-ups.

However, follow these steps to play the game in Fortnite:

Launch Fortnite on your preferred device. Click on the search bar on the top right. Type Dude Perfect Dodgeball or enter the code 6049-0391-0019. Press Enter and you’ll see a title screen of the game. Click on Play and you’ll be loaded into the lobby. You can invite your friends or choose Fill to battle other players.

Alternatively, you can also head to the official UEFN Experience page on the Fortnite website and add the game to your playlist. Afterward, when you launch Fortnite, you’ll be able to see the game in your preferred playlist.

That’s everything you need to know about Dude Perfect’s Dodgeball map in Fortnite. While you’re here, check out the best Fortnite Creative maps to level up faster and the best tips to claim a Victory Royale in the game.