Fortnite’s new Invincible collab game mode lets you play deathmatch with a twist

Looking for a deathmatch with a twist? Here’s how the new Invincible game mode called Rise of the Sequids work in Fortnite and how you can play it.

Fortnite players can now jump into an all-new Invincible game mode called Invincible Universe: Rise of the Sequids. Announced by Skybound Games on April 11, this Creative mode will take you to Mars and pit you against other players in a 10v10 deathmatch-like setting.

One team will play as humans, while the other will be the Sequid team – essentially parasitic aliens from the show.

Here’s the twist. If you get eliminated as a human, you’ll spawn at the Sequid base and join their team. And the same thing also applies if you’re a Sequid! You’ll also end up on the human base when killed by a human player.

The game will automatically end once a team successfully assimilates all the players in the lobby. It’s also worth knowing that players can track how many players are on each team throughout the match from a slider.

Aside from Rise of the Sequids, there are also other Invincible-related maps you can check out in Fortnite. Here are their codes:

Invincible Universe – Rise of the Sequids Island Code: 6860-5764-7093

Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks Island Code: 3557-7311-4157

Invincible: GDA Combat Training Island Code: 0574-8268-1828

To join a game, enter the code above on the search bar in the Fortnite lobby.

The Invincible collab skins in Fortnite have been around in the game since November last year. But things really took off when Fortnite’s Dragon’s Breath Sniper appeared in Invincible’s Season 2 finale. For those looking for more Invincible-related content in Fortnite, this is your call.