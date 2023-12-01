Fortnite player notices a weird inaccuracy about Invincible skins

Fortnite players have discovered that none of the Guardians of the Globe are featured in the recently released Invincible bundle.

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man.

Fortnite collaborated with the Amazon Prine-exclusive TV show to release a bundle of three skins for the main characters in the game. These skins came with a total of five back blings as well to give added references from the show.

However, the bundle, named ‘Guardians of the Globe’, is misleading to those who know the show. One member of the official Fortnite Reddit page drew attention to the inconsistency just a few days after the bundle left the shop.

Fortnite exposed for inaccuracy in Invincible bundle

Reddit user Jacwe posted an image of the bundle that was released in Fortnite with the title ‘Fun Fact: No one in the Guardians of the Globe bundle is actually in the Guardians of the Globe in the Invincible show’ which had gone unnoticed by a majority of the community.

The bundle includes skins for Mark Grayson, Robot, and Atom Eve, but none of these characters are actually members of the Guardians of the Globe in the Invincible show. The Guardians of the Globe are a team of superheroes mentioned in the show, but they never actually appear.

“They were all close enough at some point, I guess,” said one commenter. “I think Epic just wanted to name the bundle something referential instead of just calling it ‘the Invincible bundle’.”

Others beneath the post agreed with the sentiment, saying that each of the characters in the bundle had some association with the Guardians of the Globe, even if they were not named as official members.

The bundle itself has been removed from the shop for an unknown amount of time. Fortnite has not addressed the inconsistencies in the naming and will likely not due to the likelihood of the bundle returning to the shop.