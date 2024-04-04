Invincible fans spot amazing Fortnite Easter egg in Season 2 finale

Invincible fans recently spotted a Fortnite easter egg in the Season 2 finale that sent them into a frenzy. Find out what it was right here.

Invincible Season 2 aired its finale last night on Amazon Prime Video and it was full of surprises and Easter eggs. Not to spoil Episode 8 itself, but fans of the show were presented with a crossover between worlds as Mark battled Angstrom Levy.

A part of that crossover was when Mark travels into an alternate dimension and emerges with a weapon from Fortnite. The weapon here is a Dragon’s Breath Sniper, which Mark held like a bat and whacked Levy right in the face with it.

Invincible fans were quick to point out the Fortnite easter egg in the episode and turned in their amusement seeing the infamous weapon. “They actually put a Fortnite weapon in the new Invincible episode”, said one fan.

“The funniest part is, they just sketched over the actual render for the Dragon’s Breath (Sniper) instead of drawing it”, said another. “Wait you’re telling me that the Invincible Fortnite collab is cannon?” questione one fan.

“Mark just hit this man with the Fortnite headshot”, said a fourth fan in the comments. Furthermore, several questioned if the sniper would soon turn into a Fortnite pickaxe, but that’s currently unknown.

However, Invincible cosmetics are back in the Fortnite Item Shop where fans can buy Invincible, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man skins and themed items using V-Bucks. That’s not all – there are also two UEFN maps in Fortnite that feature actual voice lines and cinematic scenes from Invincible characters where you team up with the heroes to defeat Doc Seismic.

While it is now confirmed that the collaboration between Fortnite and Invincible is indeed canon, many fans are waiting for a second wave of crossover between the two properties, whether it’s in Fortnite or in the show itself.