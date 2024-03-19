How to play Floor is Lava LTM in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Are you wondering how to play the Floor is Lava LTM in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2? Then here’s everything you need to know about how to play the mode in the game.

Fortnite has released its first major content update for its Myths and Mortals season with the 29.01 update.

Chapter 5 Season 2’s mid-season update brings all-new godly additions to the Island. These include the Golden Chicken, as well as the return of Midas and the classic Drum Gun.

Epic Games Midas brings a new gold version of Floor is Lava LTM.

Another returning feature Midas is bringing back to the island is his version of the Floor is Lava LTM. This mode first appeared back in Season 8 and tasks players to be the last to survive as they dodge the deadly lava.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how you can play the Floor is Lava LTM in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

How to play Floor is Lava LTM in Fortnite

To play the Midas Presents: Floor is Lava LTM, you will need to select and launch the mode from the By Epic section of Fortnite’s Discovery tab.

Article continues after ad

Just launch Fortnite and then from the main Lobby menu, you can navigate or scroll down till you reach the By Epic collection.

Epic Games You can find the Floor is Lava LTM under the By Epic section in Discover Row.

As there are already various player-made Floor is Lava Creative maps available to play, make sure you follow the above and choose the right one that is created by Epic Games.

What is the Floor is Lava LTM in Fortnite?

The aim of the game in the Floor is Lava, is to try and survive as long as you can on the Island while avoiding the ever-growing lava and enemy players. The lava will start rising just 5 minutes into your Battle Royale match and continue to submerge the island till it’s fully covered.

Article continues after ad

You will only have a short time to loot up and get those materials, so make sure you don’t waste any time at the start of your matches. If you manage to touch the lava, it will deal 20 damage to you, but you can build on top of the lava to increase your chances of survival.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Chains of Hades is a lethal item to deal serious damage to your enemies in the LTM mode.

You will also be given materials as every second goes by, as building will prove pivotal if you want to escape the lava and avoid a quick exit back to the lobby. Make sure to carry the Wings of Icarus and Chains of Hades to get to higher ground faster or pull players into the deadly lava and eliminate them.

Article continues after ad

The mode will remain in Fortnite until April 2, 2024, at 9 AM ET, so make sure you play it while it’s here and complete related quests to win free rewards

Check out more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 content:

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Patch Notes | How to get Victory Umbrella | Map Changes and new locations | Every new, vaulted and unvaulted weapon | All Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and rewards | How to get Avatar Korra skin | All Weekly Challenges & Quests | Where to find all Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 | Chapter 5 Season 2 end date | How to get Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic | Fortnite Server Status | How to defeat bosses | All Weapon Mods in Chapter 5 Season 2 | All NPC Characters | Best weapons tier list | Best landing spots | How to get Medallions

Article continues after ad