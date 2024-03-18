Fortnite update 29.01 early patch notes: Midas returns, Drum Gun, Floor is Lava & more

The next Fortnite update 29.01 is all set to bring Midas back to the island alongside several new items. Here are the early patch notes.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has been out for more than a week and players are dominating the island with new weapons and some godly items while preparing themselves for an inbound war between gods and the mortals.

The entire season’s lore depends upon the players who are completing The Oracle’s quests and will be joined by several Fortnite characters to thwart Zeus’ plans and emerge victorious.

To add to the mix, Fortnite has now confirmed that the iconic character of the game, Midas is all set to make his return to the main lore and the island in an upcoming update.

The v29.01 patch will also add the Drum Gun, Floor is Lava LTM, and much more to the game which will set the stage for more future updates inbound in the current season. Here are the early patch notes.

Epic Games

The downtime for Fortnite update v29.10 will begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 1 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 9 AM BST.

We’ll keep you updated right here when downtime ends and you’re ready to jump back in the game again.

Return of Midas

Fortnite has now officially confirmed that the Chapter 2 lore character Midas, will be returning once again to the island to reclaim his throne.

Looking at the post above, several data miners have deduced that Midas will rise from The Underworld and battle the gods in an attempt to save the Mortals in the lore. Furthermore, there will be a big Midas event that will take place on the island and also place him as a boss at one of the POIs.

Drum Gun is back

A few days ago the Drum Gun appeared in the in-game News Feed across various regions where Fortnite is available. Several data miners have also claimed that the weapon is set to return around the same time Midas will return in Fortnite.

Hence now that The Agency’s boss is returning, the pray and spray weapon will be added back to the loot pool, with the gold Mythic variant available upon defeating the Midas boss on the island.

The floor is Lava once again

According to leaks, the Floor is Lava LTM will be returning with the Midas update since the LTM will feature a Midas Presents title card when players launch it. Furthermore, a leaked video shows how the starting animation of the LTM will play out from the Battle Bus.

Additionally, if players touch the Lava, their weapon will turn gold as part of Midas’ curse and will remain like that for the remainder of the match. The LTM is rumored to be enabled with the upcoming 29.01 patch.

Chains of Hades item

The Chains of Hades Epic item was teased in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 gameplay trailer and players can currently see it in action during an encounter with the Hades boss at The Underworld POI. However, the item will be added with the 29.01 update in the game.

The item is rumored to be of Epic rarity and can be claimed on the island similar to the Wings of Icarus item.

Golden Chickens, Banana of the Gods & more

In other updates, Golden Chickens that lay golden eggs that grant gold to players will be added with the upcoming update. Furthermore, a Banana of the Gods mythic consumable item and gold upgrade benches will be added to the game.

Additional updates and additions include a Midas Vending machine, new quests, an April Crew Pack featuring Hades, and Creator-made tracks in UEFN for Rocket Racing mode.

However, more will be revealed when Fortnite update v29.01 hits the game. We’ll keep you updated with everything that arrives with the update when it officially releases, right here.