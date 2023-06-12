How to locate the Chalice using Aura’s map in Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, one of the Snapshot quests requires players to find a Chalice using Aura’s map. The quest is challenging, but this guide will help you complete it quickly and easily.

After great anticipation, Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite has finally arrived with a new jungle biome, taking players to the WILDS and introducing them to new weapons and handy items.

Since the release of the seasonal update, players have been venturing into the dense jungle and ancient ruins, using their new arsenal of weapons and mechanics, such as the ability to use Grind Vines.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, a series of quests that fit in well with this season’s lore have also been introduced and must be completed by players in order to earn XP and progress along their Battle Pass.

Snapshot Quests is a mission chain led by Aura, the newest NPC and a renowned gold thief on the Island. Players are tasked with retrieving a Chalice with enough dark powers to instantly level the entire Island up and deliver it to Aura so that the Island can remain safe.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how you can locate the Chalice easily in Fortnite using Aura’s map.

Locate the Chalice using Aura’s map on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 island

Epic Games Players can head over to Aura’s location near the gas station to interact with the map.

The Snapshot Quests are a new questline divided into four segments. The first three phases of the quest include players stealing field notes regarding the chalice, delivering it to Aura, and then investigating and bringing examples of Petroglyphs embedded in rocks to the NPC.

After completing the first three, you’ll unlock the fourth, which also has three stages and whose ultimate objective is to deliver the Chalice of Cubetastrophe to Aura on the island.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games You can locate the chalice on the marked location and head to the room next to the stairs.

The first step is to report to Aura and agree to the mission. Upon interaction, the NPC will advise you to carry spare gold bars and locate the Chalice using the map placed next to her. Interact with the map and you’ll get a prompt with a hint that the Chalice is where “Anvil Square once stood”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Open the Fortnite map and look for a magnifying glass icon, which is the location of the Chalice. You’ll find a ruined temple with stairs and a secret passageway once you get there. Follow the arrow in the image above into the secret chamber.

Article continues after ad

As you walk inside the room, you will locate a pedestal that will prompt you to offer 100 Gold Bars in order to reveal the Chalice. However, you will be granted 20,000 XP as soon as you enter the room.

Epic Games You need to perform certain tasks to complete Aura’s quests.

After placing an offering of 100 Gold Bars on the pedestal, the Chalice will be revealed and you can pick it up to finish the quest and get an extra 40,000 XP. If you approach the Chalice while wearing either a male or female skin, you will be changed into Oro or Orelia, respectively.

Article continues after ad

Gather the Chalice, then return to Aura’s location to pass it over to the NPC and complete the Snapshot Quest. Upon completion, you will instantly be granted XP and you’ll see the quest progress as complete in Quests Tab in the game.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to locate the Chalice using Aura’s map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins