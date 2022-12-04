Fortnite Chapter 4 map: All new locations and changes

Titas is an avid follower of esports titles such as Valorant and Dota 2 along with a knack for mobile games. He has previously worked at Sportskeeda Esports and Gfinity Esports before joining the team at Dexerto as a Games Writer. You can contact him at titas.khan@dexerto.com

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has begun and it’s brought an entirely new map into the game. Apart from new POIs and landmarks, plenty of surprises are waiting for you in this new realm.

Map changes are rather common in Fortnite with every new chapter or season release. But with the arrival of Chapter 4 Season 1, the Island has been completely revamped to present a new map altogether.

The pre-release trailer showed the previous island getting destroyed while the Zero Point started pulling in different regions of the map from various realms across the universe. All the different regions were finally fused to create the new island that is available in the game right now.

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the new POIs and changes across the map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 new map

Epic Games/ShiinaBR The new Chapter 4 Season 1 map is now live in Fortnite.

You will be able to spot all the changes on the Fortnite map with a simple glance at the new layout, as it’s entirely different from the Chapter 3 map.

From having the snowy regions shifted to introducing completely new POIs that feature unique buildings and structures, there’s a lot for you to explore in the game.

Additionally, the in-game experience does feel extremely refreshing with so many changes and new additions across the entire map.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 new POIs

We do have a final confirmed list of all the new POIs introduced in Chapter 4, most of which you can already see on the above map:

Breakwater Bay

The Citadel

Anvil Square

Shattered Slabs

Frenzy Fields

Faulty Splits

Slappy Shores

Brutal Bastion

Lonely Labs

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 only just getting underway, there are sure to be more map changes to come as the season progresses and patches are released.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the new map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Make sure to check out some more Fortnite guides below:

