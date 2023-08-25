How to get the Rocket Ram in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has introduced a wide range of new weapons for players to get their hands on. The Rocket Ram is one of them, which can be found around the island and it comes with a heap of unique features to blast your way around the map.

A whole overhaul of both returning and new weapons has dropped into Fortnite for Chapter 4 Season 4 as its theme changes from WILDS to the new title of ‘LAST RESORT’, which sees this season focusing on various heists around the island.

This has brought along several weapon and equipment updates with their own unique looks and abilities. Chapter 4 Season 3 had introduced a fresh collaboration with Transformers, bringing along an Optimus Prime skin, as well as the Cybertron Cannon weapon, a Mythic-Tier weapon.

With this season’s major collaboration skin being the Jedi Ahsoka Tano, it has not yet been announced if the highly anticipated character will be bringing along Star Wars lightsabers with her.

However, one of the most exciting weapons to debut in the game is the Rocket Ram, which blasts its way into Chapter 4 Season 4 with various useful abilities unique to the weapon.

Where to find the Rocket Ram in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The Rocket Ram can be found as floor loot and in containers like chests, and in the newly introduced Heist bags around the Fortnite map.

However, the weapon does appear to have a higher spawn rate within Heist bags, that are mostly found near three new POIs rather than any other area.

How to use the Rocket Ram in Fortnite

Once you get your hands on a Rocket Ram, you will soon realize it really packs a punch with its unique blast functionalities. Not only can it deal impact damage but it can also be used to make a quick getaway from enemies or even the storm, as using the weapon will launch you for a considerable distance.

The weapon launches you into the air to a spot chosen by you, as you aim with your Aiming keybind. As you hold the ADS button it will show you a laser sight of the exact location you are going to ram into.

Once you are set on your target of destruction, hold the shoot button to charge your meter up and simply release it to blast off towards your enemies or the desired location. Also, it is worth noting that not only will the Rocket Ram deal damage to players when you land, but it is also capable of destroying any structures or obstacles you face around the island.

The boost from the weapon makes it an effective choice for you to break down larger structures and initiating a quick getaway from a sweaty situation. However, it does come with a cooldown which is reported to be around at least 13 seconds and can be anywhere up to 25 seconds.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to get the Rocket Ram in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!

