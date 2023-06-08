Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 reveals rideable raptors and Optimus Prime

The official trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 was revealed during Summer Game Fest 2023, teasing new features like rideable raptors, grind vines, and an Optimus Prime skin.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is set to kick off on Friday, June 9, 2023, and fans have just been given their first proper look at what they can expect from the new season with the official reveal trailer.

The two-minute cinematic, which made its debut during this year’s Summer Game Fest livestream, expands on the upcoming season’s WILDS theme by showing off various jungle-themed map changes and features.

Check out the official reveal trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: WILDS below.

There’s not long to go until you can get stuck into the new season of Fortnite, as it’s expected to debut at some point on Friday, June 9, 2023 – although there will likely be a decent amount of downtime before the update goes live.

In keeping with the tradition of having at least one major crossover in each season’s Battle Pass, It was previously announced that Optimus Prime will appear in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 to promote the new movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The reveal trailer gave us our first look at Optimus Prime in action – as well as a brand new weapon – and we have a feeling it’s going to be a pretty popular skin for fans of Fortnite and Transformers alike.