Where to find Heist Bags in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Heist Bags are the most recent containers added to Fortnite with the release of Chapter 4 Season 4. If they find one on the island, players can obtain the newest weapons and additional items. Here’s a guide for you if you’re wondering where to locate one.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has arrived, bringing with it a Last Resort for players to survive on the island Kado Thorne has taken control of. The character has arrived on the island with his henchmen and guards, as well as three new POIs that can be heisted by the players.

Various new weapons, items, and a vehicle have been introduced to the island to assist you in your fight against the Eclipse faction. In addition, a new Battle Pass has been introduced, bringing with it skins of popular icons such as Khaby Lame and Ahsoka Tano (Star Wars), as well as a roster of new playable characters.

While the update adds a number of new features to the Fortnite island, it also introduces Heist Bags, a new container from which players can obtain the latest weapons and loot. Here’s where you can locate the Heist Bags in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 if you’re looking for the newest arsenal.

Epic Games Heist Bags can be found in high volume around the new Thorne POIs.

Where to find Heist Bags on the Fortnite island

Heist Bags are stocked containers resembling duffle bags that are spread across the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 island. While it is easy to find a Heist Bag inside a building, on a roof, or even on the ground, the locations containing most of them are the three new POIs Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate.

As soon as you locate one, approach it and interact with it as you would with a chest or an ammo box. Heist Bags may contain Common, Rare, or Epic loot, such as the brand-new Crash Pad Jr., Rocket Ram, ammunition, healing items, and even the unvaulted Remote Explosives.

These bags come in handy when you’re landing on a hot spot with multiple opponents swarming the area, as they provide you with powerful weapons to defend yourself in a sweaty situation. So, the next time you decide to hot-drop to one of the new POIs, keep an eye out for these containers to gain the upper hand on your opponent and secure the Victory Royale.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about where to find Heist Bags in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

