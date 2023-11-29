How to get the OG Black Widow skin in Fortnite

The original Black Widow skin, which is among the rarest outfits in Fortnite, has been reintroduced to the game. By carrying out a few straightforward steps, players can obtain the highly coveted cosmetic skin that debuted in 2019. Here’s a guide to help you do that with ease.

Throughout its existence, Fortnite has engaged in partnerships with prominent film and television franchises to incorporate their iconic on-screen characters as in-game cosmetics. Disney and Epic Games have collaborated frequently, whether it be on a Marvel or Star Wars character.

However, the most fruitful collaboration to date has been with Marvel characters, nearly every single one of whom has been featured in Fortnite as a cosmetic outfit. Some of these were relatively simple to obtain and have since appeared on several occasions in the Item Shop, whereas others are considered rare because they were never seen again.

In contrast, the reintroduction of Chapter 1 items into Fortnite Season OG also resulted in the return of one of the rarest item shop skins – the original Black Widow outfit which debuted in the shop on April 25, 2019 and has not been seen since the Avengers: Endgame collaboration.

Here are some straightforward steps on how to acquire this rare cosmetic outfit in Fortnite. However, before you do so, it’d be wise for you to stack up on some V-Bucks.

Get the Black Widow skin in Fortnite

Epic Games The OG Black Widow has returned to the Item Shop.

The original Black Widow outfit has returned to the Fortnite Item Shop after 1,585 days after it was last seen on May 6, 2019. The outfit comes with an additional selectable style and the Widow’s Pack back bling included, all for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Here’s how you can purchase the skin:

Launch Fortnite on a supported device. Head over to the Shop tab. Scroll down to find Marvel skins tab in the Item Shop. Click on Black Widow Outfit. Hold the yellow Purchase button. And you’re done!

Make sure you have enough V-Bucks before you head to the shop to purchase the skin as insufficiency of those will prompt a yellow Get V-Bucks button in the game. Along with the skin, the rare Widow’s Pirouette emote has also returned which can be purchased for 200 V-Bucks by following the same steps as above.

So there you have it – how to get the OG Black Widow skin in Fortnite. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in Season OG, so make sure to check out our guide content:

