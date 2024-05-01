GamingFortnite

All Star Wars skins in Fortnite & how to get them

Daniel Appleford
Fortnite Star Wars event promotional imageFortnite

The announcement of the upcoming Fortnite Star Wars event has ignited discussions about which skins might make a comeback in the shop. Here are all the Star Wars skins and how to get them.

This is not the first time that Fortnite has collaborated with one of the biggest franchises in the world. In the past three Chapters, Star Wars has taken over the battle royale, with some skins offered through event passes, while others were featured in battle passes or made available directly through the shop.

Here are all the Star Wars skins in Fortnite:

Padmé AmidalaFortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2)
Kylo RenFortnite Shop (Chapter 2, Season 1)
Ahsoka TanoBattle Pass (Chapter 4, Season 4)
Luke SkywalkerFortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 4)
ReyFortnite Shop (Chapter 2, Season 1)
Clone TrooperChallenges / Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2)
Anakin SkywalkerFortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2)
MandalorianBattle Pass (Chapter 2, Season 5)
Darth VaderBattle Pass (Chapter 3, Season 3)
Darth MaulFortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2)
Boba FettFortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 1)
Leia OrganaFortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 4)
Imperial StromtrooperFortnite Shop (Chapter 2, Season 1)
Coruscant GuardChallenges / Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2)
501st TrooperChallenges / Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2)
Wolf Pack TrooperChallenges / Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2)
Sith TrooperFortnite Shop (Chapter 2, Season 1)
Obi-Wan KenobiFortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 2)
Han SoloFortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 4)
212th Battalion TrooperChallenges / Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2)
Ahsoka’s Clone TrooperChallenges / Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2)
Feenec ShandFortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 1)
FinnFortnite Shop (Chapter 2, Season 1)
Zorii BLissFortnite Shop (Chapter 2, Season 1)
KrrsantanFortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 1)
Dagobah LukeFortnite Shop (Chapter 5, Season 2)
ChewbaccaEvent Pass (Chapter 5, Season 2)
AWR TrooperFortnite Shop (Chapter 5, Season 2)
Lando CalrissianFortnite Shop (Chapter 5, Season 2)

The latest additions to the Fortnite Star Wars lineup are Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, and AWR Trooper which release on May 3. Chewbacca can be obtained instantly by purchasing the Event Pass for 1400 Vbucks while the other three skins will be brought to the item shop.

Star Wars skins returning to the Fortnite shop

Before the May 3 event, multiple Star Wars skins were made available in the shop that had previously been obtained that way. Star Wars skins unlocked through Battle Passes will not come to the Fortnite shop. Here are all of the rumored skins coming back to the shop over the course of the event.

  • Boba Fett
  • Han Solo
  • Leia Organa
  • Imperial Stormtrooper
  • Finn
  • Rey
  • Zori Bliss
  • Kylo Ren
  • Sith Trooper

If additional Star Wars skins are added to Fortnite as the event goes on, this list will be updated. In the meantime, check out our content on Fortnite Star Wars.

Fortnite x Star Wars: How to get AWR Pack back bling for free | How to get E-11 Blaster in Fortnite | Everything added in Fortnite x Star Wars Day 2024 update | LEGO Fortnite Star Wars update patch notes: Rebel Adventure event, Lightsabers, Blasters & more | Fortnite x Star Wars update 29.40 patch notes: Lightsabers, Chewbacca skin, LEGO pass & more

About The Author

Daniel Appleford

Daniel is a streaming, gaming and esports Writer at Dexerto. His main areas of expertise are Call of Duty and Valorant, but he knows his way around countless games, and is big on streamers and pro players too. You can contact Daniel at daniel.appleford@dexerto.com

keep reading
Fortnite Star Wars Chapter 5 key art
Fortnite
Fortnite x Star Wars update 29.40 patch notes: Lightsabers, Chewbacca skin, LEGO pass & more
Rishabh Sabarwal
E-11 Blaster Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get E-11 Blaster in Fortnite
John Esposito
fortnite battle passes
Fortnite
Fortnite players split on “overwhelming” number of available Battle Passes
Brianna Reeves
Fortnite Star Wars back bling
Fortnite
Fortnite x Star Wars: How to get AWR Pack back bling for free
John Esposito
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech