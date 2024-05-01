All Star Wars skins in Fortnite & how to get them

The announcement of the upcoming Fortnite Star Wars event has ignited discussions about which skins might make a comeback in the shop. Here are all the Star Wars skins and how to get them.

This is not the first time that Fortnite has collaborated with one of the biggest franchises in the world. In the past three Chapters, Star Wars has taken over the battle royale, with some skins offered through event passes, while others were featured in battle passes or made available directly through the shop.

Here are all the Star Wars skins in Fortnite:

Padmé Amidala Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2) Kylo Ren Fortnite Shop (Chapter 2, Season 1) Ahsoka Tano Battle Pass (Chapter 4, Season 4) Luke Skywalker Fortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 4) Rey Fortnite Shop (Chapter 2, Season 1) Clone Trooper Challenges / Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2) Anakin Skywalker Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2) Mandalorian Battle Pass (Chapter 2, Season 5) Darth Vader Battle Pass (Chapter 3, Season 3) Darth Maul Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2) Boba Fett Fortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 1) Leia Organa Fortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 4) Imperial Stromtrooper Fortnite Shop (Chapter 2, Season 1) Coruscant Guard Challenges / Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2) 501st Trooper Challenges / Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2) Wolf Pack Trooper Challenges / Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2) Sith Trooper Fortnite Shop (Chapter 2, Season 1) Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 2) Han Solo Fortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 4) 212th Battalion Trooper Challenges / Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2) Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper Challenges / Fortnite Shop (Chapter 4, Season 2) Feenec Shand Fortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 1) Finn Fortnite Shop (Chapter 2, Season 1) Zorii BLiss Fortnite Shop (Chapter 2, Season 1) Krrsantan Fortnite Shop (Chapter 3, Season 1) Dagobah Luke Fortnite Shop (Chapter 5, Season 2) Chewbacca Event Pass (Chapter 5, Season 2) AWR Trooper Fortnite Shop (Chapter 5, Season 2) Lando Calrissian Fortnite Shop (Chapter 5, Season 2)

The latest additions to the Fortnite Star Wars lineup are Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, and AWR Trooper which release on May 3. Chewbacca can be obtained instantly by purchasing the Event Pass for 1400 Vbucks while the other three skins will be brought to the item shop.

Star Wars skins returning to the Fortnite shop

Before the May 3 event, multiple Star Wars skins were made available in the shop that had previously been obtained that way. Star Wars skins unlocked through Battle Passes will not come to the Fortnite shop. Here are all of the rumored skins coming back to the shop over the course of the event.

Boba Fett

Han Solo

Leia Organa

Imperial Stormtrooper

Finn

Rey

Zori Bliss

Kylo Ren

Sith Trooper

If additional Star Wars skins are added to Fortnite as the event goes on, this list will be updated. In the meantime, check out our content on Fortnite Star Wars.

