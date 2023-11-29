Fortnite players stunned as rarest skin makes random return in-game

A rarest Item Shop skin has unexpectedly reappeared in Fortnite, much to the astonishment of the entire player community. Here are their reactions upon its sudden return, despite the fact that the outfit is highly sought after.

Epic Games’ renowned battle royale game, Fortnite, is famous not only for its dynamic gameplay and frequent updates, but also for its extensive assortment of cosmetic items. One such category is Item Shop skins, which are highly sought after mementos that impart a distinctive element to the in-game avatars of players.

Even though the item shop usually has a ton of skins, some of them have become rare since they represent a player’s grind and their OG standing in the game. Recently, Season OG has brought back a plethora of cosmetic items from past Fortnite seasons, in addition to weapons, equipment, and vehicles.

As a result, players are understandably shocked by the reappearance of one of the game’s rarest Item Shop skins. They have now expressed their delight at the outfit’s return, given how much they desire it.

Fortnite players shocked at return of rare Black Widow skin

The Black Widow outfit has now returned to the Fortnite Item Shop after 1,668 days. The outfit was last seen in the shop in 2019 with the release of Avengers: Infinity War collab in the game. Along with the outfit, the Widow’s Pirouette emote has also returned for players to get from the Item Shop.

While the unexpected return of the skin stunned several players, it has caused quite a stir online. One such player said, “Oh my gosh people are going to be so mad about this and I am ready for it”. Another chimed in, “That’s so smart right before they drop Eminem. Now everyone is gonna have to buy more V-Bucks.”

A third player added, “Well, my rarest Marvel skin is no longer Black Widow. I’m happy people will get to use it though.” A fourth user commented, “Wonder if Eddie Brock will follow? I doubt it, they won’t let us get both. But I have a little hope that it does before the season ends.”

