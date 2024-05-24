How to get Fallout T-60 Power Armor skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The T-60 Power Armor skin from Fallout has been added to Fortnite following the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3. Here’s how you can get the outfit and its alternate skin styles.

Epic unleashed its Wrecked season on May 24, which centers around the post-apocalyptic Wasteland and its Wasteland Warriors crew dominating the south of the Battle Royale island.

This has brought along a perfectly fitting collaboration with Fallout, which has added Nuka Cola as a healing item and the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle will be arriving soon as a brand-new weapon.

The indestructible T-60 Power Armor set has also joined, courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel, along with various cosmetics that are sure to become an instant fan-favorite this season.

Article continues after ad

How to get Fallout T-60 Power Armor skin in Fortnite

To get the Fallout T-60 Power Armor skin in Fortnite, you will need to purchase the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks and reach level 54 of the pass to unlock the Outfit.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

You can find the T-60 Power Armor Outfit from Fallout on page 9 of the pass. Once, you’re there, you will need to select it and claim the skin reward by spending 9 Battle Stars.

Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make your purchase of this season’s Battle Pass.

There are two bonus skin styles you can unlock for the Power Armor skin to customize it further, which are the Hot Rod T-60 Power Armor style and the Black Knight T-60 Power Armor Style.

Article continues after ad

How to get Hot Rod T-60 Power Armor in Fortnite

To get the Hot Rod T-60 Power Armor in Fortnite, you will need to purchase the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks and have achieved level 62 in the pass to unlock the Outfit.

Epic Games

You can find the Hot Rod Outfit from Fallout on page 10 of the Battle Pass.

Once, you’re there, you will need to select it and claim the skin style reward by spending 9 Battle Stars.

Article continues after ad

How to get Black Knight T-60 Power Armor in Fortnite

To get the Black Knight T-60 Power Armor in Fortnite, you will need to purchase the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks and reach the level 120 tier of the pass to unlock the Outfit.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

You can find the Black Knight Outfit from Fallout on page 2 of the Bonus Rewards section of the pass. Once, you’re there, you will need to select it and claim the skin style reward by spending 20 Battle Stars.

The Black Knight version pays homage to the classic Black Knight Fortnite skin that was first introduced in Fortnite’s second-ever season. Epic has recreated its iconic Black and Red Outfit with a Fallout Power Armor spin.

You will have up until August 16 at 2 AM ET to complete the Wrecked Battle Pass in Fortnite and claim all the rewards during Chapter 5 Season 3.

Article continues after ad

Fallout’s collaboration with Fortnite this season is just one of many additions that have been unleashed into Season 3. Epic has also shaken up the meta with all-new weapons and items, added four new Wasteland POI locations, as well as a fresh roster of NPCs and Nitro-fueled vehicles you can fortify.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.