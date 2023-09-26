Fortnite update 26.20 patch notes: Ahsoka Tano quests, Lightsabers & more

The brand new Fortnite update unlocks Ahsoka Tano cosmetics in Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass and brings related quests to acquire them. It also brings back Lightsabers and adds new Snapshot quests, augments, and much more to the island. Here are the patch notes for the 26.20 update.

In addition to the themed quests, the update brings back Lightsabers and Rift Gates that grant players with Force abilities during a Battle Royale match.

Read the patch notes for the 26.20 Fortnite update.

Epic Games

Fortnite update v26.20 was released on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 3 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 11 AM BST.

Downtime for this update has ended and the servers are now live, so you can jump back in whenever you want!

Fortnite update 26.20 patch notes

Ahsoka Tano skin unlock

The most recent patch, 26.20, decrypts Ahsoka Tano’s additional cosmetics from the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass. The cosmetic rewards can now be unlocked by accomplishing quests in the Quests Tab.

The cosmetic elements include a loading screen, emoticon, emote, pickaxe, and two selectable Ahsoka Tano skin styles. Battle Pass owners have until the conclusion of Chapter 4 Season 4 to unlock the skin.

Lightsabers and Rift Gates return

Additionally, the Ahsoka Tano quests reintroduce the cherished mythic Lightsabers to the Fortnite island. Epic Games has also introduced Ahsoka’s signature weapon, a white lightsaber, to commemorate her Disney+ series.

In addition, Rift Gates are now operational, enabling players to acquire Force abilities such as Push, Pull, Sprint Faster, Double Jump, and Throw. Depending on the Rift Gate you enter and the Star Wars NPC you interact with, the gates also bestow players’ lightsabers.

New augments

Each Fortnite update adds new augments to the island, altering the gameplay dynamics for players. With the release of update 26.20, two new augments that grant certain abilities have been added to the game.

The newly added Marksman Headshots augment deals increased headshot damage with Marksman Rifles and the Ninja Training augment grants increased movement speed while crouching, best to use in subterfuge while heisting Thorne’s properties.

Check out our full list of available Reality Augments in the game here.

New Item Shop redesign

The latest update also revamps the appearance of the Item Shop and adds a new sidebar with categories and a preview pane.

While there have been numerous rumors around the community about a massive overhaul to the game’s UI that will be released soon, a redesign of the Item Shop is one of the first stages toward a new interface that players have been expecting.

New skins and cosmetics

In addition, an array of new skins have been introduced to the game files and will soon be available in the Fortnite Item Shop. These will be available individually as well as in bundles that users must pay real money to acquire.

Moreover, the Transformers pack cosmetics were decrypted and the bundle will be available for purchase soon online or through local retailers for $24.99.

Several items and weapons were vaulted and unvaulted in Competitive as part of minor hotfixes that were implemented with the current patch. Here are those changes:

Ranked Solo Zero Build mode returns.

Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun charges and fires faster.

TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow charges, reloads, and recharges faster.

Slurp Juice drops with less quantity, chug wisely!

Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle has increased damage and faster fire rate.

The Foundation’s MK-Seven Assault Rifle has reduced damage and a slightly slower fire rate.

Sticky Grenade Launcher has a slower fire rate and a longer reload time. We’ve added a cooldown when swapping between two Launchers.

Gunnar’s Stinger SMG deals slightly more damage per bullet with decreased vertical recoil.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite update 26.20! Make sure you check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides.