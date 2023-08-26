How to Find Holo Chests and Safes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

As Fortnite players surge through Chapter 4 Season 4’s quests, the third quest requires players to search Safes and Holo Chests, so here’s the best way to complete it.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 brings along all-new weekly and seasonal quests for players to complete as they gain more XP in order to unlock their favorite cosmetics. Epic Games switches from Chapter 3’s WILDS theme and instead returns with a season titled ‘LAST RESORT’ that focuses on heists.

Article continues after ad

Nolan Chance leads the heist team as fans look to progress through the Snapshot Questline in Fortnite. Holo Chests and Safes look to play a key part in the opening quests for the season, with the fifth quest being titled ‘Search Safes and Holo Chests’. After you have found and opened three Holo Chests or Safes you will gain 25K XP and the quest will be completed.

Article continues after ad

The below guide details the easiest way to complete this quest, alternatively, if you have 300 gold bars spare we would strongly suggest you just open three Holo Chests if you want to complete it in a hurry.

Article continues after ad

Also shown below is where all the exact locations of Holo Chests and Safes can be found on the map.

How to Find Holo Chests in Fortnite

Holo Chests are containers that, unlike standard chests, project a hologram coming out the top of the loot showing what loot is inside. These chests were added to Fortnite all the way back in Chapter 3: Season 4.

In order to access Holo Chests, you first need a key to gain access to their rewards, which can be found in regular chests, particular augments and even dropped by fallen players. As well as this, the keys can be purchased from Nolan at Frenzy Fields for 100 bars.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It is also worth noting that you can only carry three keys at one time and rarer chests require more than one key such as Mythic Holo Chests.

As pointed out above, if you have 300 gold bars spare this is definitely the fastest option.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

These chests are always found to be in the same place in each game, making them easier to target. See the below map for their exact locations (courtesy of fortnite.gg) all around the map:

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

Where to Find Safes in Fortnite

If you are instead low on bars, then Safes is still a viable option to complete the quest and they are in general relatively easy to find.

Article continues after ad

Safes don’t require keys and can also contain bars, which you could use to exchange for keys from Nolan Chance at Frenzy Fields for 100 bars in order to open Holo Chests and speed up the quest that way. As they are secure safes, they take longer to actually open than Holo Chests and can be more hidden within buildings.

Article continues after ad

These safes are always found to be in the same place in each game, making them easier to target. See the below map for their exact locations (according to fortnite.gg) all around the island:

Epic Games

That’s everything you need to know about how to find Holo Chests and Safes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, though, we’ve got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad