A new Fortnite challenge requires players to deal damage with a chicken peck, but if you’re not sure how to do that, our guide has all the answers you need.

With just days to go until the finale of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Avian Ambush Week has returned to give players more ways to earn XP and get those final Battle Pass rewards like the elusive Super Styles.

But one of these challenges has left players asking ‘What the cluck!?’ as it requires you to deal damage with a chicken peck of all things – and there aren’t any instructions to let you know how to do this.

Fortunately, it’s a relatively simple action, and we’ve got instructions below.

How to deal damage with a chicken peck in Fortnite

To deal damage with a chicken peck in Fortnite, you’ll need to find a chicken in the wild, pick it up, then get close enough to an enemy player and wait for the chicken to automatically peck them.

There’s no need to aim or press a specific button to complete this action, which is probably what’s been confusing some players.

Here are some step-by-step instructions to chicken peck in Fortnite:

Find a chicken roaming around the wild.

Run after it and press the interact button (eg. Triangle on PS5) to pick it up.

Go to the nearest location that has a lot of footfall to find an opponent.

Get as close as possible to them and wait for the chicken to peck them.

One important thing to point out is that you can’t run when holding the chicken above your head as you’ll instantly drop it. You can glide through the air if you jump, though!

You only need to peck an enemy once to complete this challenge. As each peck only deals 1 damage, it’s probably a good idea to make a quick getaway once you’ve done this.

