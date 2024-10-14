How to get and use Boom Billy in Fortnite

Fortnite has just added a new explosive called Boom Billy, and here’s how you can get it and use it to your advantage.

Fortnitemares is finally here, and what’s a Halloween event without a touch of creepiness? Not just in terms of skins and the game’s overall atmosphere, but also when it comes to items.

The Saw collab didn’t just introduce the iconic Billy skin but also added a brand-new item called the Boom Billy. Before you get too creeped out by the way it looks, don’t worry; this can actually come in clutch during fights.

If you’re wondering where to find this and what it does, here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use Boom Billy in the game.

Where to get the Boom Billy in Fortnite

The Boom Billy can be found as floor or chest loot in random places. If you want to get a guaranteed drop, however, you’ll want to fight Billy the Puppet himself at Freaky Fields.

Defeating this boss will allow you to loot the item, but do be careful because this POI is known to attract a lot of players.

Alternatively, you can also get Boom Billy by completing Jigsaw’s challenge. The way this challenge works is that after interacting with a Jigsaw Station, you’ll be given a limited time to eliminate another player who also accepted the same challenge.

epic games / dexerto The Jigsaw Challenge gives you various rewards, Boom Billy included.

If you manage to kill them, you’ll be given various rewards, including the Boom Billy. Out of all these options, this should ideally be a last resort because if you fail to kill your enemy before the timer ends, the trap on your head will explode, and you’ll take a lot of damage.

How to use the Boom Billy

In Fortnite, the Boom Billy item comes in a three-stack. Each of them is essentially a grenade that will explode near enemies. To use it, simply swap your weapon or item to the Boom Billy and throw it in the general direction of where you think your enemy will be coming from.

epic games / dexerto The more the merrier.

Throwing this item is equivalent to releasing a small Billy riding a flying tricycle in the air. This small Billy will then follow your enemy and explode on them once they are close enough. However, if there’s no one nearby, it will patrol around the area.

You can release multiple Boom Billies at once, and this is a pretty viable strategy if you need some time to heal up but can’t risk exposing yourself to rotate to another location.