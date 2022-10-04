GamingFortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Super Styles: How to unlock Celestial, Spectral & Aurelian skins

Super Styles in Fortnite update 22.10Epic Games

Super Level Styles have finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, so here’s how you can get the Celestial, Spectral, and Aurelian styles for the Battle Pass.

If you’ve managed to unlock all of the Battle Pass skins this season, you might be wondering what’s left to spend your hard-earned Battle Stars on. Well, that’s where the elusive Super Styles come in!

Super Styles are a trio of shiny alternative outfits available for Battle Pass skins. They usually unlock part way through each Fortnite season and are incredibly hard to unlock, making them very desirable.

Below, you’ll find out how to unlock all of the Super Level Styles for Paradigm, Bytes, Meow Skulls, Lennox Rose, and Spider-Gwen in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

When are Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Super Styles released?

This season’s Super Styles will be released on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST but you can view them in the game right now if you want to get a preview of what they’ll look like.

How to get Celestial Super Styles in Fortnite

Celestial Super Styles in FortniteEpic Games

In order to unlock the Celestial Super Level Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

  • Claim at least 110 Rewards from the Battle Pass.
  • Claim 10 Bonus Rewards from the Battle Pass.

How to get Spectral Super Styles in Fortnite

Spectral Super Styles in FortniteEpic Games

In order to unlock the Spectral Super Level Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

  • Claim at least 115 Rewards from the Battle Pass.
  • Claim 15 Bonus Rewards from the Battle Pass.

How to get Aurelian Super Styles in Fortnite

Aurelian Super Styles in FortniteEpic Games

In order to unlock the Aurelian Super Level Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

  • Claim at least 120 Rewards from the Battle Pass.
  • Claim 20 Bonus Rewards from the Battle Pass.

There are no Super Styles for the Grriz or Twyn skins this season. Fortnite usually only gives five Battle Pass skins the Super Styles treatment, so you’ll have to make do with their regular skins styles.

Unlocking all of these Super Level Styles could take you a while, so if you’re looking for ways to earn more XP in Fortnite, check out our level-up fast guide and our roundup of the weekly challenges.

Make sure you visit our Fortnite home page for the latest news, leaks, and guides.

keep reading

an image of tgfbro on happy hour podcast
Entertainment

TGFBro reveal how Vikkstar got their YouTube channel back from crypto hackers

Sam Comrie
Pinhead in the original Hellraiser
TV & Movies

Hellraiser: Pinhead and the Cenobites, explained

Cameron Frew
Bytes Quests in Fortnite
Fortnite

How to complete Bytes Quests in Fortnite & unlock The Nothing’s Gift pickaxe styles

Daniel Megarry
loading...