Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Super Styles: How to unlock Celestial, Spectral & Aurelian skins

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Super Level Styles have finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, so here’s how you can get the Celestial, Spectral, and Aurelian styles for the Battle Pass.

If you’ve managed to unlock all of the Battle Pass skins this season, you might be wondering what’s left to spend your hard-earned Battle Stars on. Well, that’s where the elusive Super Styles come in!

Super Styles are a trio of shiny alternative outfits available for Battle Pass skins. They usually unlock part way through each Fortnite season and are incredibly hard to unlock, making them very desirable.

Below, you’ll find out how to unlock all of the Super Level Styles for Paradigm, Bytes, Meow Skulls, Lennox Rose, and Spider-Gwen in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

When are Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Super Styles released?

This season’s Super Styles will be released on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST but you can view them in the game right now if you want to get a preview of what they’ll look like.

How to get Celestial Super Styles in Fortnite

Epic Games

In order to unlock the Celestial Super Level Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

Claim at least 110 Rewards from the Battle Pass.

Claim 10 Bonus Rewards from the Battle Pass.

How to get Spectral Super Styles in Fortnite

Epic Games

In order to unlock the Spectral Super Level Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

Claim at least 115 Rewards from the Battle Pass.

Claim 15 Bonus Rewards from the Battle Pass.

How to get Aurelian Super Styles in Fortnite

Epic Games

In order to unlock the Aurelian Super Level Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

Claim at least 120 Rewards from the Battle Pass.

Claim 20 Bonus Rewards from the Battle Pass.

There are no Super Styles for the Grriz or Twyn skins this season. Fortnite usually only gives five Battle Pass skins the Super Styles treatment, so you’ll have to make do with their regular skins styles.

Unlocking all of these Super Level Styles could take you a while, so if you’re looking for ways to earn more XP in Fortnite, check out our level-up fast guide and our roundup of the weekly challenges.

Make sure you visit our Fortnite home page for the latest news, leaks, and guides.