LEGO Fortnitemares 31.40 patch notes: Battle pass, Split Screen & new skins

October is here, and Fortnitemares has officially invaded LEGO Fortnite. With creepy new content and some seriously cool features, the v31.40 update is set to haunt your builds.

The 31.40 LEGO Fortnite update is all about spooky season, but it goes way beyond seasonal content. There are also new permanent features that will let you enjoy this blocky survival with your friends.

This guide goes everything you can expect to find in LEGO Fortnite starting October 11, when the Fortnitemares update drops for everyone.

Trick or treat in Split-Screen

Epic Games

If you’re too scared to go solo, you can locally bring a friend to LEGO Fortnite.

This Fortnite game mode now supports split-screen on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Team up with a buddy and double the spooky fun in your brick-built world.

Just connect a second controller, log into a console account, and the game automatically starts in split-screen mode.

Brick or Treat LEGO Pass

Epic Games

The Brick or Treat LEGO Pass is perfect for crafting creepy creations. Complete Halloween-themed Quests to earn Studs, which unlock in-game rewards as you progress.

Free reward track: You’ll score 10 Decor Bundles, with The Dump on Old Durrr Drive Build as the final prize.

You’ll score 10 Decor Bundles, with Build as the final prize. Premium reward track (costs 1,400 V-Bucks): This tier adds 11 extra rewards. You’ll unlock spooky gems like Frankie’s Laboratory, Countess of Repose, and The Ruin of Rue Royale. Upgrade and instantly grab the Andy Fangerson Outfit, with both LEGO and Fortnite styles.

Halloween Skins and Bundles

Epic Games

Open the doors to Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas with the Halloween Town Hall Bundle. For 1,800 V-Bucks, you’ll get a Build and three Decor Bundles, including the Halloween Town Hall, Library, Home, and Meeting Decor Bundles. Sally and the Pumpkin King also arrive in the shop with spooky LEGO styles.

Fixes and tweaks

Epic has also fine-tuned gameplay with a few adjustments:

The Tomato Leader’s healing has been reduced.

has been reduced. Map markers now appear for NaNa Villages when you’re close.

now appear for NaNa Villages when you’re close. An issue with the Crossbow not changing color correctly has been fixed.

That’s everything going on in the LEGO side of things, but if you simply can’t wait for Fortnitemares to begin, why not catch up on the confirmed upcoming skins?