How to get Meowdas’ Peow Peow Rifle Mythic in Fortnite

As part of the new additions in Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Remix, Meowdas’ Peow Peow Mythic Rifle has joined the Battle Royale’s loot pool. Here’s how to get it in the game.

After all the teasers, hype, and build-up for the Prelude live event, the new Remix chapter has finally arrived in Fortnite. Thanks to this, fans can essentially jump back in time in the game to experience the beloved Chapter 2 map and OG weapons.

That said, considering this is a Remix chapter, new weapons have also been thrown into the mix to shake things up, one of which is the Meowdas’ Peow Peow Rifle Mythic.

This is a medium-range weapon that’s pretty versatile, so it’s worth picking up if you want to secure a Victory Umbrella.

Fortnite: How to get Meowdas’ Peow Peow Rifle Mythic

You can get Meowdas’ Peow Peow Mythic Rifle by defeating the Meowdas boss in The Yacht. When defeated, he will drop the rifle, a Yacht keycard, and other decent loot for you to use in the match. On the map, this area is located all the way to the northeast corner, near the Steamy Stacks POI.

epic games / dexerto Head to The Yacht POI to find Meowdas and obtain his mythic rifle.

Much like other bosses, Meowdas isn’t alone in this place, as he has henchmen patrolling around the area to cover him when needed. So, with that in mind, you’ll want to be in full health and shield when you come to this place just to be safe.

The key is to land on top of the Yacht and eliminate his henchmen one by one to save you all the headache later. Once that’s taken care of, take the high ground and start landing your hits on Meowdas with whatever weapon you find.

epic games / dexerto All the loot you can get by defeating Meowdas.

He typically doesn’t do anything too crazy. Still, as a general rule of thumb, you’ll want to take cover as much as possible while you chip away at his health, as there’s a chance you might get shot by another player.

Peow Peow Rifle Mythic Stats

The Peow Peow Rifle is a heavy-hitting hitscan weapon that shines in medium-range combat. But this doesn’t rule out that it’s also great to use in long ranges thanks to its accuracy, making it one of the best weapons worth carrying this chapter. Below are the full stats of this weapon.

Meowdas’ Peow Peow Rifle Mythic Stats DPS 165 Damage 44 Magazine Size 23 Fire Rate 3.75 Reload Time 2.52 Structure Damage 44

Yacht vault key and location

If the Mythic rifle isn’t enough, you can always get more loot from the vault inside the Yacht. Meowdas will drop the keycard once he’s defeated, so once you’ve done that, you can simply go all the way downstairs to get to the vault.

Head to the bottom floor of the Yacht and go inside a vent underneath the Marigold text. Once inside, crawl straight ahead and break the wall in front of you. Go through a door, have your face scanned, and keep going until you find the vault.

From here, simply insert the keycard next to it; all the loot inside is yours. That sums up how you can get Meowdas’ Mythic weapon in Fortnite. While you’re here, make sure to check out all the map changes, hidden Gnome locations, and where you can find the rest of the NPCs.