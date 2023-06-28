How to check your Fortnite stats on Discord

Using a Discord bot on private servers, Fortnite players can now keep tabs on their game stats with the help of a brand-new Daily Leaderboard. This is the first official method provided by Epic Games. Here’s how to get the bot up and running easily.

There is no doubt that Fortnite is among the best Battle Royale games because of its fiercely competitive player community. By now, in its fourth chapter, the game has advanced considerably, bringing a wide variety of new game modes, weaponry, and mechanics that only improve with time.

Fortnite users often take a look at their stats to see where they stand and where they can make improvements in order to perform better in tournaments. In order to compare their seasonal and lifetime statistics, players frequently visit third-party sites, where they submit their login info to grab their gameplay records.

Now, with the introduction of a dedicated Discord bot for Fortnite, players always know where they are in terms of daily statistics, no matter where they may be. Here’s how to get everything set up on Discord so you can view your stats in no time.

Epic Games Players can join the official Fortnite Discord server for regular game updates and announcements.

Check your Fortnite stats using Daily Leaderboard Discord bot

Fortnite has recently announced the debut of a Daily Leaderboard in Discord, where players can track their standings on a daily, weekly, or seasonal basis. Discord now allows players to establish shared leaderboards for themselves and their friends, allowing them to see who in their group has the most Victory Royales, Eliminations, Damage Dealt, etc.

Players can get started on the app by setting up a bot for the Fortnite Leaderboard by following these steps:

Create a Discord username and join or create a server with your friend. Head over to the official Fortnite Discord Bot link and select the server you want to authorize the bot to be a part of. Head over to your discord server and use the /help command to view the list of prompts you can instruct the bot with. Choose the stats you want to challenge your friends on. Link your Epic Games account with the bot once it prompts you to do so. Use the /create command to setup your leaderboard, create roles and timed posts to highlight the top players on each stat category. Play a game on Fortnite and come back to Discord to check your progress on the leaderboard.

Epic Games The Fortnite Discord bot will create a daily leaderboard for players that includes detailed statistics of their gameplay.

The Fortnite Leaderboard in Discord can track your stats in Battle Royale and Zero Build modes alongside the Ranked in both game modes. Players can also head over to the official Fortnite Discord server to invite the bot in their private servers. Here’s a list of all available Fortnite Discord servers:

Once you setup the bot, simply play Fortnite and you can easily check your stats whether it’s on a Discord mobile app, PC, Tablet or even your handheld console.

That's everything you need to know about checking your Fortnite stats on Discord!

