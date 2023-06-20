Fortnite players claim new update removes ability to drop Victory Crowns

Reportedly, Fortnite players are no longer able to remove Victory crowns following the release of a new update.

Epic Games added Crowns to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1, providing players with a way to flex their victories and gain bonus XP.

The unique item can be earned by those who achieve a Victory Royale. Picking up someone else’s dropped Crown constitutes another way for players to grab the golden-colored bragging right.

Interestingly, anyone who possesses the item in a match becomes an easy target for their opponents. This explains why some people don’t like having Crowns in their inventory, and a new update may have complicated matters in this regard.

Players can no longer drop their Victory Crowns in Fortnite

Addressing the Fortnite subreddit, a user named Known_Focus_1065 said they’re no longer able to remove Crowns from their inventory.

The player claims the issue likely arose following the release of Fortnite’s patch on June 20. Whether or not this is a weird glitch or a purposeful decision on Epic’s part is not yet known.

Regardless of the why of it all, this particular revelation isn’t sitting well with dedicated Fortnite users. Many people are upset that they’ll no longer be able to drop Fortnite’s Victory Crowns for friends and other players.

Meanwhile, others don’t like the idea of being forced to walk around with a target on their backs. One user lamented, “Having the crown is disadvantageous. I am slowly getting worse at close-range fights so I hide a lot. The crown flashes and gives you away.”

A similar comment reads, “We usually drop ours because they make you an easier target, but we haven’t been winning anyway so it doesn’t matter lmao.”

Mistake or not, here’s to hoping Epic Games clears the air about Victory Crowns sooner rather than later.