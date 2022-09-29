How to sign up for Fortnite Discord Quests & earn free rewards

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Fortnite Discord Quests are here to offer you another way to earn free rewards including a Chrome Wrap and a Banana Flip Loading Screen. Here’s how to sign up and complete all the tasks.

If you’re ever bored of the regular battle royale action, you can always find quests to complete in Fortnite. Whether it’s the Daily Quests, Weekly Quests, or a set of limited-time challenges, there’s plenty to do.

The latest set of challenges to arrive is the Discord Quests. These challenges require you to have a Discord account and join the official Fortnite server, but not everyone knows how to do that.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to sign up for the Fortnite Discord Quests and details of all the tasks involved.

How to sign up for the Fortnite Discord Quests

Epic Games / Discord

The only way to get access to the Fortnite Discord Quests is by joining an official Fortnite Discord server. You can find the English Discover server here and get links to other language servers here.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll need to read the announcement message in the Paradise Discord Quest channel and click the ‘Start’ button. You’ll then get a private message with a link your Epic account.

If you’ve successfully followed the above steps, you’ll receive your first quest and can begin completing them in the game. As soon as you finish a challenge, you’ll be given the next one straight away.

You’ll need to sign up and complete all of these Fortnite Discord Quests by October 2, 2022, at 2:59 PM PT / 5:59 PM ET / 10:59 PM BST so you don’t have long to work your way through them all!

All Fortnite Discord Quests

Here are all of the Fortnite Discord Quests you’ll need to complete:

Assist teammates with 10 eliminations

Catch 15 fish

Survive the fifth Storm Circle three times

Deal 3,000 damage to opponents

Heal yourself 300 points

Place top 10 in Solo three times

You’ll need to play in Duos, Trios, or Squads to complete the first challenge, although it will probably be easiest in Squads as you’ll have more chances to assist teammates with their eliminations.

How to get all Fortnite Discord Quest rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite Discord Quest rewards and how to unlock them:

Reward How to unlock it Cosmetic Chrome-ified Reality Tree Banner Icon Complete one Discord Quest Banana Flip Loading Screen Complete three Discord Quests Chrome Flow Wrap Complete six Discord Quests

That’s everything you need to know about signing up for and completing the Fortnite Discord Quests!

If you’re looking for more Fortnite quests to work through, check out our weekly challenges roundup, our Reboot Rally quest guide, and our list of Paradise Quests.