How to break Ballistic Shield in Fortnite

Ballistic Shield has quickly become one of the most powerful items in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. But can you break it? Here are the methods and items required.

It has been a month since Fortnite Chapter 5 began, with Season 1 bringing exciting gameplay features and items to a new Battle Royale island. Ever since the update, players have been spending their playtime between the traditional BR mode as well as three new game modes that expand the Fortnite ecosystem.

However, those who are into Battle Royale are already impressed by the new weapon mods system and the revamped loot pool which alters the gameplay significantly. One item that was introduced this season is the Ballistic Shield which has now become meta in the game and is overpowered as deemed by the player base.

Epic Games Ballistic Shield has become one of the most powerful meta in Chapter 5.

The item when equipped, protects the user against incoming fire and has a built-in pistol that deals damage at the same time. While players are raging over the item’s durability and are figuring out ways to counter it, we’ve got the best methods using which you can easily break the Ballistic Shield barrier in Fortnite.

Best methods to counter Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Ballistic Shield is a brand-new item in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 which is also used as a weapon by players. The item absorbs incoming damage from enemies and breaks the defense when the damage threshold is reached.

Once the defense barrier is broken, the user cannot use the shield for a few seconds, leaving them vulnerable to incoming fire from opponents.

Epic Games These three items are the perfect counter for Ballistic Shield in Fortnite.

However here are the three easiest ways you can break the Ballistic Shield and counter it in Fortnite:

Use a Grapple Blade: When an enemy with a Ballistic Shield is in front of you, close in the distance by pulling yourself with the Grapple Blade and press the fire button to perform a slash attack with the blade. By performing a couple of hits, the shield barrier will break down, leaving your opponent vulnerable.

When an enemy with a Ballistic Shield is in front of you, close in the distance by pulling yourself with the Grapple Blade and press the fire button to perform a slash attack with the blade. By performing a couple of hits, the shield barrier will break down, leaving your opponent vulnerable. Use a Cluster Clinger : You can also throw Cluster Clingers at an enemy with a shield to deal damage to them and break the defense easily. Just make sure to aim directly at your opponent’s body or the shield’s area before you throw it.

: You can also throw Cluster Clingers at an enemy with a shield to deal damage to them and break the defense easily. Just make sure to aim directly at your opponent’s body or the shield’s area before you throw it. Use a Shockwave Grenade: If your enemy is near the edge of the storm circle and closing in on you with a Ballistic Shield, throw a Shockwave Grenade in front of them to push them back and send them flying out of the zone. There’s also a bug in the game that sends players carrying the shield flying far off out of the map.

While there are common myths around pray-and-spray weapons proving as an effective counter to the Ballistic Shield, the above three methods have proven worthy during our gameplay while using the said items.

So there you have it – how to break the Ballistic Shield in Fortnite. Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

