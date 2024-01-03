Fortnite players conflicted with weapon mods staying in the game

Weapon Mods are the most thrilling addition this season.

Fortnite players are debating whether adding weapon mods was a good decision regarding unvaulting weapons.

Chapter 5 took Fortnite differently by adding Medallions, new movement mechanics, and weapon modifications. Instead of choosing from pre-determined weapons, players can add up to five additional attachments.

Weapon mods were not the only new content added to Fortnite with the new season, with Epic Games expanding Fortnite’s reach by releasing three game modes to appeal to a wider audience.

Now that new weapons can be modified via upgrade benches scattered across the map, players are beginning to wonder if older weapons will ever return to the game.

Fortnite weapon mods could eliminate vaulted weapons

A Twitter/X user named Ako started discussing vaulted weapons in the new meta. Since older weapons did not have modification slots, the likelihood of them being readded is unknown.

“Weapon Mods have one BIG drawback,” said Ako. “There’s practically no reason for Unvaults anymore.”

Some of the commenters were fine with the idea of not having old weapons return. Others took the opportunity to voice their disdain for the concept of weapon mods in Fortnite by saying it makes the guns feel ‘inconsistent.’

“Honestly, good,” said one user. “Sure, seeing unvaulting weapons was cool but the fact we have weapons mods now can open to new cool weapons with mods. Unique weapons instead of having back some old weapons.”

Since Chapter 5, no weapons have been brought back from the vault, except for the Grappler, which was unvaulted to replace the Icy Grappler during the Winterfest event.

Fortnite hasn’t hinted at the idea of weapons returning during the first season. However, this could change as more updates come in future months.