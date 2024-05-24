How to get Nuka Cola in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Here’s how you can get Fallout’s Nuka Cola in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and where you can find it across the Battle Royale Island.

The highly-anticipated Fallout collab has finally landed into the game with the launch of Fortnite’s post-apocalyptic Wrecked season.

Epic Games has started by adding three skin variations of the indestructible T-60 Power Armor and several Fallout-themed cosmetics to the Battle Pass. They have also announced that the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle will be joining in a future update.

However, players are wondering how they can get their hands on Fallout’s Nuka Cola which was dropped into the loot pool to kick off Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to get Nuka Cola in Fortnite

To get the Nuka Cola in Fortnite, you will need to find it as floor loot, as well as in chests, supply drones, supply drops and eliminated players across the map.

Epic Games You can drink Nuka Cola from Fallout in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Even though it can be found in the general loot pool, it will still be harder to find than most items across the map due to it having an Epic rarity.

If you want to obtain the Nuka Cola fast in Fortnite, then make sure you land out of the Battle Bus at large POIs with tons of loot opportunities. These include the newly added locations of Brutal Beachhead and Redline Rig, as well as The Underworld, Reckless Railways, and Mount Olympus.

How to use Nuka Cola in Fortnite

To use Nuka Cola, simply pick it up as loot and drink it to instantly give you 25 Health and receive 75 Shield over a 15-second period.

The drinking animation that activates when you use the Nuka Cola has been praised by Fallout fans for its perfect nod to the original game’s currency, which is cola caps. After you break off the cap and drink the whole bottle, your character will store the cap in your pocket and receive 1 Gold Bar.

With the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle still to come, both Fallout and Fortnite fans have much to look forward to this season.

The Nuka Cola was just one of many new additions introduced in Season 3. It also has included all-new weapons and items, four new Wasteland POI locations, as well as a fresh roster of NPCs and Nitro-fueled vehicles you can fortify.