How to upgrade Fortnite’s Omni Sword: All Omni Chips locations

Fortnite Battle Royale players can upgrade their Tsuki 2.0 Omni Sword in Season 2, Chapter 3, with a number of customization options available. To do that, you’re going to need to know where to find all Omni Chip locations.

If you’re in that bracket, it’s your lucky day – as we’ve got the entire list of Omni Chip locations, and will show you exactly where to find them.

So, let’s run through what these new items are, how they are used, and where you can collect them in Epic Games’ popular world.

What are Fortnite Omni chips? What are they used for?

In Season 2, Chapter 3, of Fortnite Battle Royale, players can use Omni Chips to customize the Tsuki 2.0 Omni Sword.

By collecting them, the shape, color, and sound can be edited as a result.

How to get Tsuki 2.0 Omni Sword & upgrade it

Omni Sword price in Fortnite

Fortnite players can get a Tsuki 2.0 Omni Sword via the Fortnite Battle Pass, and it costs seven Battle Stars to unlock.

How to upgrade

Once you have unlocked the Omni Sword, with each tier of the Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 3, Battle Pass brings new Omni Sword quests. These will appear in your quest log and can be completed on a weekly basis (Week 1, Week 2, etc.)

By completing Omni Quests you will receive Omni Chips, to spend on different Sword upgrades. Here’s what is included:

14 blade styles

7 handle styles

14 colors

7 sounds

Where to find Omni Chips in Fortnite

There are a number of Fortnite locations where these can be found, including:

Mighty Monument

Logjam Lumberyard

Greasy Grove

In this guide, you will get to see exactly where each of them is located with customized maps – as seen below.

All Fortnite Omni Chip locations

Mighty Monument Omni Chip locations

The map below has the three Omni Chip locations marked out near the Mighty Monument.

All Omni Chips at Logjam Lumberyard

The map below has a few more Chips for you to collect, at Logjam Lumberyard.

Greasy Grove Onni Chip locations

Greasy Grove might be an older POI, but that doesn’t stop it from having new items spawn there.

That’s it for now! If there’s ever any new information regarding Omni Chips or the respective quests to upgrade your Fortnite Tsuki 2.0 Omni Sword, we’ll be sure to add it here!