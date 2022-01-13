Where to find Malfunctioning Vending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 3

Malfunctioning Vending Machine locations are hard to find in Fortnite Chapter 3, especially as they spawn at random, but our guide should help you figure out where to find them.

There are loads of Vending Machines located across the Fortnite map, giving players the chance to spend their hard-earned Gold Bars on weapons or healing items – but Malfunctioning Vending Machines are a different beast altogether.

Instead of offering you a few items to choose from, Malfunctioning Vending Machines won’t tell you what you’re getting before you lay down your Gold Bars. It could be a very rare weapon to help you win, or it could be something completely useless.

Regardless of what luck has in store for you, you’ll need to find one of these machines if you want to complete your weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3, so we’ve got a guide to finding them below.

Where to find Malfunctioning Vending Machines in Fortnite

Malfunctioning Vending Machines spawn at random in Fortnite, meaning you’ll need to search around as many regular Vending Machines as you can until you find one that’s… well, malfunctioning.

You’ll know you’ve found one because it will display a red screen with an exclamation point instead of the usual blue screen or friendly creature. You don’t need to interact with it to see if it’s malfunctioning.

The best advice we can give is to land in an area with lots of Vending Machines, like Sleepy Sound or Coney Crossroads, then grab a car and drive past all of the Vending Machines in the area.

Vending Machines aren’t marked on the big Island map, but they will show up on the in-game minimap (the one that appears in the top right corner of your screen) when they’re nearby.

All Vending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3

You can see all of the Vending Machine locations on the Fortnite map below:

Any one of these Vending Machines could be a Malfunctioning Vending Machine, as different ones will malfunction in each match. Once you find one, simply purchase an item and you’ll be finished.

After a long time searching, we finally found a Malfunctioning Vending Machine at The Daily Bugle, just outside the ground floor of the main building, so this might be a good place to start searching.

Once you’ve completed this challenge, check out our tips for leveling up fast and our weekly challenges roundup for more ways to earn XP and level up that Battle Pass.