What is a Mending Machine in Fortnite? All locations & items they sell

Mending Machines are a unique type of vending machine in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, so here’s everything you need to know about them including what they sell and where to find them.

If you’re running low on health or shields in Fortnite and need a quick top-up, it’s a good idea to pay a visit to a Mending Machine, as these vendors can sell you items to give you the boost you need to win.

You’ll also occasionally need to visit a Mending Machine to complete a weekly challenge or story quest, so to help you out, we’ve got all of their locations and details of what you can buy from them below.

What are Mending Machines in Fortnite?

Mending Machines in Fortnite are interactive vending machines that sell a range of healing items including Bandages, Medkits, Small Shield Potions, and regular Shield Potions.

You’ll need to use Gold Bars to purchase these items, although they’re a lot cheaper than weapons sold by Weapon-o-Matics. For example, a Medkit costs 25 Bars and a Shield Potion costs 120 Bars.

Mending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

You can find Mending Machines all around the Island in Fortnite, but the best plan of action is to head towards a gas station as these should always have some kind of vending machine next to them.

Here are some of the locations you can find Mending Machines in Fortnite:

The southern side of Sleepy Sound.

The gas station west of Logjam Junction.

A gas station east of Rave Cave.

A gas station east of Lustrous Lagoon.

The northeastern corner of Coney Crossroads.

Along the road heading south out of Tilted Towers.

A gas station southwest of Herald’s Sanctum.

A gas station on the eastern side of Fort Jonesy.

The southern side of Greasy Grove.

Along the road heading north out of Cloudy Condos.

You can distinguish a Mending Machine from a Weapon-o-Matic because it will have a large plus symbol on the screen when you approach. It will then turn into a cute pink creature with hearts around it.

You can distinguish a Mending Machine from a Weapon-o-Matic because it will have a large plus symbol on the screen when you approach. It will then turn into a cute pink creature with hearts around it.