Where to find Exotic weapons chest in Fortnite Reload

Fortnite Reload brings Exotic Heisted weapons back into the game, though all of them can be found in a single loot chest on the map. Here’s where you can locate the Exotic weapons chest in the game mode.

Fortnite Reload is a fast-paced version of Battle Royale that caps out at 40 players and allows you to respawn as long as at least one squad member is alive, making the game much more forgiving.

Reload also brings back the OG Fortnite locations on a smaller remixed map and classic weapons from past seasons. Hence, the game mode focuses on weapons that cannot be upgraded or modded, with some of the Exotics being extremely powerful, game changing weapons.

Here’s all you need to know about where can you find this Exotic weapons chest in Fortnite Reload to get your hands on the very best guns.

How to find Exotic weapons chest in Fortnite Reload

In Fortnite Reload, you can get Exotic weapons in Rare Chests or Supply Drops easily as they can be found all around the map, but those containers drop a singular Heisted Exotic weapon from the following:

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG

Heisted Blink Mag SMG

However, according to players, there’s one chest in each Fortnite Reload match that drops all of the five Exotic weapons listed above and is quite rare to find. To find the Exotic weapons chest, all you need to do is visit Named Locations on the Reload island as they spawn randomly in each match.

So if you’re lucky enough, you’ll be able to open a chest full of these weapons that can help you turn the tide of the Reload gameplay. But remember, if you are eliminated, your loot will drop and you’ll only be able to claim it back if your opponent hasn’t picked them up.

If you’re looking for more weapons in Fortnite Reload, check out our full list of the entire loot pool, all the quests you can complete, and how to claim the Victory Umbrella.