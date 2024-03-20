Where to find Midas Vending Machines and Service Stations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

If you’re struggling to find Midas Vending Machines and Service Stations in Fortnite, then here’s where you can find them, including all their locations on the Chapter 5 Season 2 map.

Fortnite has followed up with its first patch for the Myths and Mortals season and it has brought with it more godly additions to the Island.

The 29.01 update from Epic Games centers around the fan-favorite Midas returning to the game. He has joined, complete with his own NPC, Drum Gun weapon, Floor is Lava LTM, quests and more.

Epic Games Midas returns and brings new gold items, the Drum Gun and the Floor is Lava LTM back to the island.

One of his additions that players have been finding tricky to find across the Battle Royale Island is his newly introduced Vending Machines and Service Stations.

Here are all the locations of Midas Vending Machines and Service Stations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

All Midas Vending Machine locations in Fortnite

Midas Vending Machines will randomly spawn at any of the 29 normal Vending Machine locations across Fortnite Island.

These have a random chance of replacing any of the machines per each match, in which their locations are all shown below on the Battle Royale map.

Epic Games / Fortnite.GG You can find a Midas Vending Machine randomly at any of the Vending Machine locations on the map.

If you’re lucky enough to find a Midas Vending Machine, you can then purchase either the Rare Drum Gun for 200 Gold Bars or the Epic Ranger Pistol for 300 Gold Bars.

It is completely random whether each Vending Machine is a Midas Vending Machine or not, so make sure you have a fast mode of transport to quickly hunt down the special golden Midas-themed machine.

All Midas Service Station locations in Fortnite

You can find a Midas Service Station at his Marigold Yacht location on the Island, and they will also randomly spawn at various POI locations around the map in Chapter 5, Season 2.

Epic Games / Fortnite.GG You can find a Midas Service Station at the Marigold Yacht location on the Chapter 5 Season 2 map.

You can see the exact location of his Marigold Yacht on the map above, in which the Midas NPC will also spawn at. His Service Station at the Yacht will spawn in the same place during every match, toward the back of the boat and inside the captain’s helm, next to one of the doors.

By accessing the Midas Service Station, you can then upgrade any of your weapons to Legendary rarity for 500 Gold Bars. The weapon you selected to upgrade will also visually turn Gold as the Legendary Gold Wrap will be applied.

You can also purchase a Rift for 300 Gold Bars or Healing Pills for 100 Gold Bars.

