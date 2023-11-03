Fortnite reaches massive new player peak with release of OG map

The fan-favorite OG map is back in Fortnite and with that, the game reaches a massive new player peak. Here’s everything you need to know.

With the arrival of Chapter 4 Season OG, Fortnite has witnessed an influx of players with its player base peaking at an all-time high this year since the player count was tracked publicly in-game from April.

The latest update brings the classic map back, taking everyone back to the time when everything started rolling for the Battle Royale game. We get some of the most popular hot-drop locations like the Tilted Towers and Risky Reels as well as an epic return of classic Fortnite vehicles.

Fortnite reaches new player peak since April with the OG map release

TDAWG, a content creator for Boston Breach, posted on X showing the current player count at a massive 2.5 million and rising. This shows how much players are loving the new Season OG update leaving some wondering whether the Double Pump meta is back with the new update.

According to Fortnite.gg, 3,315,430 are supposedly playing the game right now, at the time of writing, boasting a 24-hour peak of 3,913,817 players! Even popular Fortnite streamers like Ninja have been getting a massive number of viewers ever since the Season OG update dropped.

This is good news for both Epic Games and players all over the world as this update will urge a lot of old players to make a comeback to Fortnite. However, these numbers will drop with time as the hype of Season OG is still fresh at present.